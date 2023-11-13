New US-India and US-Vietnam Partnerships: A Game-Changer in Asia

As President Joe Biden embarks on his trip to India and Vietnam, there is much anticipation regarding the outcomes and implications of his visit. The primary goal of this trip is to strengthen US influence in Asia and counter China’s growing power. Biden aims to build partnerships and alliances that will enable the US to become a major player in the region, particularly in the face of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Here are some key points to watch during Biden’s visit:

Countering China – with cash:

Biden’s first stop is in New Delhi, where he will participate in the G20 summit. The US hopes to achieve agreement in reforming the World Bank and other multilateral development banks to counter China’s influence. Many developing countries have relied heavily on Chinese investments for infrastructure development, and the US aims to provide alternative funding options for these nations.

Xi skips out:

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the G20 summit raises questions. While the reasons behind his decision remain unknown, it could offer an opportunity for Biden to push the US agenda without Chinese opposition. Biden’s previous statement expressing hope to meet with Xi “this fall” suggests that the US is actively seeking engagement with China.

Kim Jong Un heads to Russia?

Another aspect to observe is North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un’s potential visit to Russia. This visit could have significant implications for regional stability and the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The US has warned that Moscow seeks to acquire weapons from Pyongyang for its war in Ukraine. Biden will address this issue during his visit to India and seek continued international backing for Ukraine.

Vietnam: From war to partnership:

After New Delhi, Biden will travel to Hanoi to announce a major upgrade in US-Vietnam relations. This move is significant considering the history of conflict between the two nations. The US and Vietnam are expected to enhance economic and technological cooperation, bolstering their ties for the future. Vietnam’s elevation of the US to a status currently enjoyed by only four other nations would be a major accomplishment for the Biden administration and a setback for China.

COVID questions:

Biden’s trip takes place amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although the President has tested negative for the virus, questions remain about what would happen if he were to test positive during the trip. In such a scenario, virtual participation in meetings could be an option, ensuring the continuation of diplomatic engagements.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Biden visiting India and Vietnam?

A: Biden aims to strengthen US influence in Asia, counter China’s rise, and build partnerships to secure the US presence in the region.

Q: What is the US goal in the G20 summit?

A: The US seeks to reform multilateral development banks, such as the World Bank, to provide alternative funding options to developing countries and counter China’s influence.

Q: Why is Xi Jinping not attending the G20 summit?

A: The reasons behind Xi’s absence remain unclear, but it could provide an opportunity for Biden to advance the US agenda without Chinese opposition.

Q: What is the significance of US-Vietnam relations?

A: The announcement of an upgraded partnership between the US and Vietnam signifies a transformation from past conflicts and strengthens cooperation in economic and technological fields.

Q: What happens if Biden tests positive for COVID-19 during the trip?

A: In case of a positive test, virtual meetings could be arranged to ensure the continuation of diplomatic engagements.

As President Biden embarks on his journey to India and Vietnam, the world awaits the results of his efforts to solidify US influence in Asia. This trip has the potential to reshape alliances in the region and set the stage for future competition between major powers. The US is keen to establish itself as a significant player and counterbalance China’s growing influence.