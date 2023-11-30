The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends as One of the Most Active in History

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season has officially come to a close, leaving behind a record-breaking legacy. With a total of 20 named storms and seven hurricanes, it ranks among the busiest seasons on record. While only three storms, namely Harold, Idalia, and Ophelia, made landfall in the United States, the majority of the storms veered into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

As we bid farewell to this eventful hurricane season, let’s take a moment to reflect on the key facts and highlights. Here’s everything you need to know:

1. Israel: Temporary Truce and Ongoing Negotiations

A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for a seventh day. Talks are underway for the release of more hostages, with Israel agreeing to continue the pause in fighting as long as Hamas releases 10 hostages per day. However, experts predict that the resumption of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip is inevitable. As the truce period ends, Israeli leaders are prepared for airstrikes and expanded ground operations.

2. Henry Kissinger: Remembering a Complex Figure

Henry Kissinger, a prominent and controversial figure in US foreign policy, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 100. Known for his influential role as Secretary of State and national security adviser under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Kissinger’s policies and strategies shaped America’s history. While he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his involvement in ending the Vietnam War and played a vital role in US-China relations, he also faced criticism for expanding the conflict in Cambodia during the Vietnam War.

3. Jerusalem Shooting: Tragedy Strikes

Jerusalem witnessed a tragic shooting incident in which three people lost their lives, and six others were wounded. The attackers, armed with an M-16 rifle and a pistol, targeted civilians at a bus station. However, they were swiftly neutralized by two soldiers and a civilian. Local authorities have sealed off the scene and are conducting additional searches to ensure the absence of any additional suspects.

4. Immigration: Debating Aid Conditions

Discussions around US border controls and aid to Israel have triggered divisions among Democrats. While Republicans are demanding changes to asylum policies and humanitarian parole, conservatives within the GOP and outside groups are pushing for policy changes that align with the House-passed immigration bill. The fate of conditions on aid to Israel ultimately lies in the hands of the GOP-led House.

5. Covid-19: Rising Hospitalizations and New Variant Concerns

Recent data from the CDC reveals an increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US, with around 18,000 Americans hospitalized last week. Health officials are closely monitoring the BA.2.86 coronavirus strain, which has been classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization. Despite this, the current risk is deemed low. Vaccination rates, however, remain relatively low, with only 16% of American adults and 6% of children receiving the latest Covid-19 vaccine.

