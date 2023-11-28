Breaking News: Israel-Hamas Truce Extended, Bringing Temporary Relief to Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the truce in Gaza for an additional two days, officials announced today. This breakthrough comes after the initial four-day agreement brought a temporary respite to the conflict and allowed humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Under the extended truce, Hamas will continue to release 10 hostages each day, in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian detainees. So far, Hamas has released 69 hostages, while Israel has freed 150 Palestinians from prison. However, there are still 173 individuals who were taken captive on October 7 and remain trapped in Gaza, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The extension of the truce marks a significant diplomatic achievement in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. It provides a temporary reprieve for the people of Gaza and allows for much-needed humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the truce between Israel and Hamas?

A: The truce is an agreement between Israel and Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, to halt hostilities for a specified period of time.

Q: What are the terms of the truce?

A: Under the truce, Hamas releases hostages held by them, while Israel releases Palestinian detainees.

Q: How many hostages and detainees have been released so far?

A: Hamas has released 69 hostages, while Israel has freed 150 Palestinians from prison.

Q: Are there still people held captive?

A: Yes, there are 173 individuals who were taken captive on October 7 and remain trapped in Gaza.

This extension of the truce offers hope for a lasting resolution to the conflict and a chance for both sides to address the underlying issues that have led to the ongoing tensions. It is an opportunity for dialogue and peaceful negotiations to pave the way for a more stable and secure future in the region.

