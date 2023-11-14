In Pursuit of Global Partnerships: Insights from Joe Biden’s Asia Trip

President Joe Biden recently concluded his impactful visit to India and Vietnam, where he engaged in a series of significant meetings aimed at countering China’s influence in the developing world. This whirlwind trip provided valuable insights into the United States’ strategy to foster reliable and trustworthy partnerships to maintain stability on the global stage.

Biden’s key message during his time at the G20 in New Delhi and Hanoi was the importance of a transparent and mutually beneficial relationship with China. He emphasized that the United States does not seek to contain China, but rather strives for a relationship that is above board and understood by all parties involved. This trip served as an opportunity to strengthen alliances, particularly with India and Vietnam, and establish a stable base in the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Biden articulated the immense potential for collaboration and acknowledged the critical partnership between Vietnam and the United States. He expressed his genuine belief in their ability to work together towards a future characterized by peace, security, and prosperity. With the mention of supply chains and climate change, Biden highlighted the shared aspirations for a better world and expressed confidence in their achievement.

Despite these hopeful words, Biden’s trip also shed light on the fractures within current geopolitics. At both the G20 summit and in Hanoi, signs of discord were evident. Here are five key takeaways from President Biden’s journey to New Delhi and Hanoi:

1. G20 Statement on Ukraine: An Ongoing Debate

Leaders at the G20 managed to agree on a joint statement regarding climate change and economic development, showcasing a consensus on some pressing global issues. However, the fractures within the group became apparent when it came to explicitly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The statement, although recognizing the economic impact of the war and expressing opposition to the use of nuclear weapons, fell short of directly singling out Russia. This compromise reflected a far softer position compared to that of the United States and its Western allies.

2. United States’ Appreciation for G20’s Efforts

Despite the differences in language, the G20 statement received praise from the United States, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan considering it a significant milestone for India’s chairmanship. The statement was commended for upholding the principle that territorial acquisition cannot be pursued through force. While the wording differed from the previous year’s declaration, which strongly condemned the war in Ukraine, it demonstrated the G20’s ability to address critical issues and draw attention to them.

3. Resistance to Stronger Language

The differences in views regarding the situation in Ukraine were rooted in the different perspectives among G20 nations. Russia and China, as members of the G20, resisted the inclusion of stronger language in the final statement, making it challenging to reach a consensus. It is worth noting that no G20 summit has concluded without some form of joint declaration. This resistance showcased the complexities of achieving a unified stance on contentious geopolitical matters.

4. Ukraine’s Response

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to its partners who attempted to include stronger wording in the statement. However, they criticized the G20 for its handling of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine stressed the importance of its inclusion in discussions, emphasizing the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” as a vital aspect of understanding the situation fully.

5. Presenting an Alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative

President Biden used his time in Asia to present an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative through new announcements on infrastructure and investments. By highlighting the United States’ commitment to the developing world, Biden aimed to position America as a preferable partner for nations seeking collaborations that prioritize transparency and mutual benefit.

In conclusion, President Joe Biden’s recent trip to India and Vietnam offered valuable insights into the United States’ approach to countering China’s influence and building global partnerships. While challenges and differences persist, the pursuit of stability, cooperation, and inclusivity remains key on the international stage.

