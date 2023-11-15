BRICS: New Countries Joining Alliance Could Shape Global Lending Markets

Source: pakistantoday.com.pk

Speculation is buzzing regarding the possible approval of five new countries to join the BRICS alliance, with an announcement expected this month. While the official list of applicants has not been disclosed, there are indications that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are among the potential candidates.

The New Development Bank (NDB), commonly known as the BRICS bank, has been engaged in funding discussions with Saudi Arabia since July. These discussions were prompted by the bank’s need for fresh funds, as lending in U.S. dollars has been constrained due to sanctions against Russia. As a result, Saudi Arabia’s partnership could serve as a pivotal role in the revival of the bank and open up new opportunities in the global lending markets.

The potential inclusion of Saudi Arabia and the UAE holds significant implications for the global oil trade. Both countries are major oil producers, exporting millions of barrels annually. If BRICS decides to shift away from the U.S. dollar and settles oil trade payments in local currencies, it could pave the way for a decline in the dominance of the greenback. The consequences of such a shift could be far-reaching and impact various sectors in the United States.

