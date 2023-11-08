5 Million Bees Cause Chaos in Canada: A Sticky Situation for Beekeepers

In a bizarre turn of events, a truck transporting boxes of 5 million bees experienced a mishap in Ontario, Canada, early Wednesday morning. The boxes, which held the buzzing insects, fell off the truck on Guelph Line in Burlington, creating an unexpected situation for local beekeepers.

The incident prompted the Halton Regional Police Service to take action, warning drivers and nearby residents to keep their windows closed. Beekeeper Luc Peters, who was called in to assist, described the incident as “unusual” since bees of this magnitude typically remain inside their crates.

Peters, who manages nearly 400,000 bees at the nearby Royal Botanic Gardens, explained that colonies of such a size usually stick together and do not fly freely. He emphasized that honey bees are generally gentle and only become aggressive when provoked. Although the sight of thousands of bees may be intense, Peters assured that it is crucial to keep a safe distance from them.

Fortunately, no injuries that required hospitalization were reported, even though several beekeepers assisting in the incident were stung, which is considered a normal part of their job. By cooperating with the police, the beekeepers were able to swiftly collect the loose insects and clear the scene within a few hours.

Investigations suggested that the bees may have been used for a pollination service on a nearby farm before the incident occurred. The return journey back to their hives took an unexpected turn when the boxes fell off the truck, leading to an unintentional release of the bees. Peters humorously commented, “They [the bees] are having the worst day out of all of us.”

This peculiar incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role that bees play in our ecosystem as pollinators. It also highlights the dedication and quick response of beekeepers and law enforcement in managing unexpected situations involving these remarkable creatures.