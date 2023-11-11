New title: Unsettled Times in Ma’ale Adumim: A Reflection on the Recent Terror Attack

In a shocking turn of events, six Israelis, including diners at a burger restaurant, were shot and wounded in a terror attack in the West Bank settlement city of Ma’ale Adumim. The attacker, identified as 20-year-old Mohannad Muhammad Suleiman al-Mazra’a, opened fire on a group of people before being shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

By signing up, you agree to the terms

This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, with the West Bank witnessing near-nightly raids and a wave of deadly terror attacks. The attack in Ma’ale Adumim is a stark reminder of the threats faced by Israeli citizens on a daily basis.

Medical officials have confirmed that one of the victims, a man in his 40s, is in serious condition, while four others, including a 14-year-old boy and three men, are listed as being in moderate condition. Another man in his 20s sustained minor injuries. All six victims have been transported to nearby medical centers for treatment.

The heroic actions of an off-duty Border Police officer, who happened to be nearby, prevented what could have been a broader terror attack. Spotting the gunman, the officer engaged with him, ultimately neutralizing the threat. “I saw a man wearing a reflective vest with a handgun. I wasn’t sure yet if this was the terrorist. I called on him to stop and cocked my gun. He didn’t stop and started to open fire at me. The moment he fired at me I realized it was the terrorist,” the officer explained.

Going forward, the incident has prompted the local authorities to temporarily halt the entry of Palestinian workers into Ma’ale Adumim as a precautionary measure. Additionally, all construction sites in the city have been evacuated.

As investigations into the attacker continue, it is important to remember the collective resilience and strength of the community. Despite the challenges they face, the people of Ma’ale Adumim remain steadfast in their determination to persevere.

FAQ:

Q: What happened in the terror attack in Ma’ale Adumim?

A: Six Israelis, including diners at a burger restaurant, were shot and wounded in a terror attack by a Palestinian gunman. The attacker was shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

Q: Are there any casualties?

A: One victim is in serious condition, while four others are in moderate condition. Another victim sustained minor injuries.

Q: How did the attacker get stopped?

A: An off-duty Border Police officer engaged with the gunman, neutralizing the threat.

Q: What measures have been taken after the attack?

A: The entry of Palestinian workers into Ma’ale Adumim has been temporarily halted, and all construction sites in the city have been evacuated.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel (www.timesofisrael.com)

– Israeli police and medical officials