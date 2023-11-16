Overweight Inmate Released from Prison Due to Dietary Concerns

A 440-pound man from Italy, Dimitri Fricano, has been released from prison after serving only one year of his sentence for the brutal murder of his girlfriend. The court ruling for his release was based on concerns that the high-calorie prison diet could potentially be fatal for him due to his weight.

During a vacation in Sardinia in 2017, Fricano viciously stabbed his girlfriend, Erika Preti, 57 times, following an argument over breadcrumbs in their hotel room bed. He was initially sentenced to 30 years in prison but began serving his term in April 2022 due to delays caused by COVID-19.

Over the past year, Fricano’s weight had skyrocketed to over 440 pounds, making it extremely challenging for him to move without assistance such as a wheelchair or crutches. Additionally, he is a chain-smoker, which further contributes to his health risks.

The Turin Surveillance Court determined that Fricano’s size and medical conditions make him incompatible with the prison environment. They expressed concerns that the facility could not provide him with the low-calorie diet necessary for weight loss and to improve his health. As a consequence, Fricano’s release was granted on medical grounds. He will now serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest at his parents’ home near Milan, where access to a healthier diet is ensured.

While this decision has provided relief for Fricano, it has caused outrage and pain for Preti’s family. They deem the release of the man who brutally took their daughter’s life as “shameful.” Fabrizio Preti, Erika’s father, expressed his anguish, saying, “No one will give me back my little girl. But for us, the pain is still too strong for him to be released so soon. It was like receiving a stab to the heart.”

Fricano initially blamed the murder on robbers but later confessed to the crime. He claimed that Erika had hit him with a paperweight, which provoked him to grab a knife and repeatedly stab her. However, his defense lawyers argued that he suffers from various medical conditions, including anxiety-depressive bulimia syndrome, personality disorder, and sleep apnea.

Medical professionals have warned that Fricano’s excessive weight puts him at a severe risk of cardiovascular disease. The prison in Turin is unable to provide the specialized diet he needs to lose weight and improve his health. The judges from the Turin Surveillance Court acknowledged this, concluding that Fricano requires assistance that cannot be adequately provided within the prison setting.

