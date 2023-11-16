Italian Man Convicted of Murder Speared Prison Due to Health Concerns

In a shocking turn of events, a 440-pound Italian man convicted of brutally stabbing his girlfriend to death has been released from prison on medical grounds. Dimitri Fricano, 35, was sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Erika Preti in 2017. However, due to his alarming weight gain and health issues, the Turin Surveillance Court ruled that the high-calorie prison diet could be fatal for him.

During their vacation in Sardinia, Fricano and Preti had a heated argument over breadcrumbs in their hotel bed. It escalated to the point where Fricano mercilessly stabbed Preti 57 times. In 2019, Fricano was sentenced to prison, but the delay caused by COVID meant he did not begin serving his term until April 2022.

Over the past year, Fricano’s weight skyrocketed to over 440 pounds, making it extremely challenging for him to move without assistance. Additionally, he is a chain-smoker, further exacerbating his health issues. The court determined that he was incompatible with the prison environment due to his weight and mobility restrictions, and that the prison could not provide him with the necessary low-calorie diet to address his health concerns.

As a result, Fricano has been released from prison and placed under house arrest at his parents’ home near Milan. This will allow him to have access to a healthier diet and specialized care that the prison system could not provide. While this decision has caused outrage among Preti’s family, who described it as “shameful,” the court took into consideration Fricano’s medical conditions and the potential risks associated with his imprisonment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Why was Dimitri Fricano released from prison?

A: Dimitri Fricano was released from prison on medical grounds due to his excessive weight and health issues. The court ruled that the high-calorie prison diet could potentially be fatal for him.

Q: What was Fricano convicted of?

A: Fricano was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Erika Preti, during an argument over breadcrumbs in their hotel room bed.

Q: Where will Fricano serve the remainder of his sentence?

A: Fricano will serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest at his parents’ home near Milan, where he can receive access to a healthier diet and specialized care.

Q: What were the reasons for Fricano’s release?

A: Fricano’s release was based on concerns about his health and the inability of the prison system to provide the necessary low-calorie diet and care he requires.

Q: How did Preti’s family react to the decision?

A: Preti’s family expressed strong disappointment and anger at the decision, labeling it as “shameful.” They feel that Fricano should have served a longer sentence for the murder of their loved one.

Source: [newsflash.com](https://www.newsflash.com)