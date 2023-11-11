42 Attacks on US Forces Following Israel-Hamas War: New Developments Unveiled

In light of recent events, a U.S. defense official has disclosed that a total of 42 attacks have been reported on American military bases since October 17th, shortly after the onset of the Israel-Hamas war. Two fresh attacks have occurred in the past days, bringing the tally to its current figure. The official stresses that these latest incidents did not result in any personnel injuries or damage to infrastructure. One of the assaults transpired at the al-Shaddadi base in Syria, while the other took place near the Baghdad Embassy Complex in Iraq. In both cases, American and coalition forces were targeted by a barrage of rockets.

The repeated attacks against American troops in Iraq and Syria have been attributed to groups believed to have potential backing from Iran. These militants have employed various means, including one-way drones and rocket launchers, to carry out their assaults. As a response to the attack in Syria, the U.S. military engaged in an airstrike against a weapons facility in the country. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, affirmed that this strike was a “self-defense” measure against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and associated groups.

Austin stated, “Today, at President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense strike on a facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates.” The defense secretary emphasized that ensuring the safety of U.S. personnel is a top priority for President Biden.

In further developments, it has been confirmed that the Iranian-backed Houthis managed to shoot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone near the coast of Yemen. The incident occurred in international airspace over global waters, and U.S. Central Command officials are currently evaluating the details. Initial reports indicate that the MQ-9 Reaper drone, worth an estimated $30 million, was conducting surveillance in Yemen when it was targeted by Houthi militia.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. The last occurrence involved the shootdown of an MQ-9 Reaper drone by Houthi fighters on June 6, 2019. Interestingly, the Biden administration had removed the Houthis from the U.S. list of terrorist groups in 2021.

