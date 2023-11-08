Tragic Capsize: Boat Carrying Migrants Sinks Near Tunisia

Tragedy struck as a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Tunisia, leaving 41 people dead. The incident occurred in rough seas near Sfax, and the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups confirmed the casualties based on information provided by four survivors. These survivors, who were rescued and brought to land, reported that they set sail from Sfax on August 3 with a total of 45 people on board. The boat capsized approximately six hours into the voyage after being hit by a massive wave.

The catastrophe highlights the perilous conditions faced by migrants attempting to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. The survivors were able to stay afloat using inner tubes and then were able to climb onto another empty vessel nearby. This incident serves as evidence of the large number of boats departing from Sfax and the rough seas that have plagued the area recently, resulting in multiple capsizings.

Rescue photos released by the Sea-Watch humanitarian group depicted the four survivors frantically waving for help from the sinking boat. They were eventually rescued by a commercial tanker called Rimona, where they were transferred onto an Italian coast guard vessel and brought to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), this shipwreck raises the total number of deaths and missing individuals in the central Mediterranean to over 1,800 this year. The central Mediterranean route remains the most active and dangerous migration path worldwide.

The surviving migrants, who claim to be from Ivory Coast and Guinea, are currently being cared for on Lampedusa. Although the Red Cross initially reported that three of them are minors, United Nations agencies have since confirmed that only one is underage. Doctors on Lampedusa have treated the survivors for minor wounds and dehydration, stating that their injuries are not serious.

European leaders have been urged to establish safe and legal pathways for migration in order to prevent future tragedies in the Mediterranean. In response to the incident, the UN refugee agency, children’s agency, and IOM emphasized the need for stricter regulations and safer vessels to combat the reckless actions of human traffickers.