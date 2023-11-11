Masses Rally Against Proposed Amnesty for Catalan Separatists in Spain

Tens of thousands of Spaniards took to the streets of Madrid on Sunday to voice their opposition to the potential amnesty for Catalan separatists, proposed by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a bid to secure his position after an unsuccessful election. Supporters of the opposition conservative People’s Party (PP) gathered from various parts of the country, proudly waving Spanish flags, with authorities estimating the crowd at an impressive 40,000.

Sanchez, who came second in the July election, is hoping to remain in office by gaining the support of exiled former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont, whose Junts per Catalunya party controls seven parliamentary seats. Puigdemont, facing charges in Spain for his involvement in the region’s bid for independence, has laid down the condition that legal proceedings against fellow separatists must be dropped as part of his support.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the PP, which won the most votes in the July election, staunchly opposes any amnesty for the organizers of the illegal 2017 independence referendum in Catalonia. Feijoo referred to the potential amnesty as granting leniency to “coup plotters” during his passionate speech at the Madrid rally.

Gregorio Casteneda, a 72-year-old pensioner who traveled from Santander, expressed his strong opposition to the amnesty, stating that it would only further divide Spain. Casteneda believes that the current government is a disaster and fears its impact on the nation.

Sanchez himself held a political rally near Barcelona, emphasizing the Socialist Party’s commitment to healing the social divisions caused by the Catalan crisis. Although he did not directly mention the amnesty, he voiced his intention to turn the page and move forward.

It’s worth noting that in 2021, Sanchez granted pardons to nine separatists who had been imprisoned for their involvement in the push for independence.

Feijoo is set to make his bid for prime minister on September 27, but his chances of success are seen as slim due to the PP’s opposition to any concessions for separatists. If Feijoo fails, Sanchez will have an opportunity to seek support and prove his ability to effectively govern.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of the rally in Madrid?

The rally in Madrid was organized to protest against the potential amnesty that acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez may grant to Catalan separatists. Supporters of the opposition conservative People’s Party (PP) expressed their opposition to this proposal.

Why are people against the amnesty?

Many people are against the amnesty because they believe it would be granting leniency to individuals involved in illegal activities, such as organizing the 2017 independence referendum in Catalonia. They view it as a betrayal of justice and fear it could further divide the country.

Who supports the amnesty?

Support for the amnesty comes primarily from exiled former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont and his Junts per Catalunya party. They demand that legal action against fellow separatists be dropped as a condition for their support.

What is the stance of the People’s Party (PP) on the amnesty?

The People’s Party (PP) firmly opposes the amnesty for Catalan separatists. Its leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has declared that he would never concede to such demands, considering it a pardon for “coup plotters.”

What does Pedro Sanchez aim to achieve by granting amnesty?

Pedro Sanchez, the acting Prime Minister, hopes to secure his position in office by earning the support of Carles Puigdemont and his party. By granting amnesty, Sanchez aims to form a coalition and gain the necessary votes for his government to continue.

How did the rally participants express their opposition?

Supporters in the Madrid rally expressed their opposition by waving Spanish flags, joining a mass gathering, and voicing their concerns on the potential division caused by the proposed amnesty.

Sources:

– CNN: www.cnn.com