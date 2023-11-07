Hundreds of Civilians Begin Leaving Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, hundreds of foreign citizens and dual nationals have begun leaving the Gaza Strip. This marks a significant departure from the territory since the conflict began earlier this month. The latest list of approved passport holders, issued by the border authority, included approximately 400 Americans among other foreign citizens.

The State Department has been in contact with around 400 Americans expressing their desire to leave, with the total number of individuals, including their family members, reaching around 1,000. While it remains uncertain how many will be able to cross the border, this departure comes as a relief for those seeking safety amidst the escalating violence.

On Wednesday, at least 300 foreign citizens left Gaza, according to the Hamas-operated Gaza border authority. Additionally, dozens of critically wounded Palestinians were transported to hospitals in Egypt for urgent medical treatment. Meanwhile, airstrikes from Israel continue, intensifying their ground campaign within Gaza. Israeli troops have entered the territory from the north and east, resulting in multiple skirmishes with Hamas fighters.

The United Nations highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, with urgent issues surrounding access to water, food, fuel, and medical care. Palestinian health officials report a staggering 8,800 deaths since October 7, along with the continued hostage crisis, with approximately 240 individuals still held captive by Hamas.

Calls for a cease-fire have grown louder from various groups, including human rights organizations, international leaders, and left-leaning members of the Democratic Party. Notably, the White House has shown recent support for a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict after initially opposing a cease-fire. President Biden himself has called for a brief cessation of military operations, emphasizing the need to rescue the hostages held by Hamas.

While Israel claims that there are still 240 hostages in Gaza, Hamas counters that dozens have died as a result of Israeli airstrikes. The conflict has taken a toll on both sides, with 17 Israeli soldiers losing their lives since the ground troops entered Gaza. In total, 332 Israeli soldiers have died since the start of the conflict, predominantly on October 7.