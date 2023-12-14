4 Individuals Detained for Parliament Security Breach face 7-Day Police Custody

New Delhi: Following a significant breach of security at parliament, four individuals apprehended yesterday have been placed in police custody for seven days for further questioning. Law enforcement authorities have stressed the importance of interrogating Sagar Sharma, D Manoranjan, Neelam Devi, and Amol Shinde to obtain comprehensive details about the incident.

Yesterday, five individuals were arrested after a security breach occurred in the afternoon, during which two men managed to enter the Lok Sabha and release thick yellow smoke from canisters they had smuggled in. The presence of this smoke caused a temporary state of panic. MPs and staff from the Watch and Ward service promptly apprehended and subdued the two suspects, identified as Sagar Sharma from Lucknow and D Manoranjan from Mysuru. Meanwhile, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde, unable to acquire visitors’ passes, resorted to chanting slogans outside of parliament while carrying the smoke canisters.

The accused have been charged under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), as well as various provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Their alleged accomplice, Vishal Sharma, and his wife, who provided accommodation for the perpetrators in Gurugram, were briefly detained and subsequently released. An individual named Lalit Jha, believed to be a key conspirator and the supposed mastermind behind the breach, is currently at large.

According to the police, Jha, who was unable to obtain a visitor’s pass, filmed the “protest” conducted by Neelam and Amol Shinde outside parliament. He later uploaded this footage online before evading capture. Investigators have revealed that Jha was last seen in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

During court proceedings today, the police argued that the entire incident resembled a terrorist attack and questioned the motives behind it. They urged the court to investigate whether any terrorist organization played a role in the breach. The police also informed the court that it is likely the smoke canisters were smuggled into parliament inside the perpetrators’ shoes. The accused had purchased two pairs of shoes in Lucknow before bringing them to the scene of the crime. The canisters themselves were obtained from Mumbai. Additionally, the suspects were found in possession of pamphlets that they purportedly intended to deliver to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When presenting the accused before Judge Hardeep Kaur, the police initially requested a 15-day custody period to facilitate further investigations in Mumbai and Lucknow. However, the judge granted a one-week extension instead.

