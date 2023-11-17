Task Force Marne, the operational unit under the 3rd Infantry Division of the United States Army, has assumed control of the Army task force in Poland and the Baltic states. In a formal ceremony held in Boleslawiec, Poland on September 9, Task Force Ivy was renamed Task Force Marne, paying tribute to the 3rd Infantry Division’s historical unit motto, “Rock of the Marne.” This change of responsibility marks the replacement of the 4th Infantry Division in temporary rotations aimed at supporting European allies and deterring potential military actions by Russia.

This shift in command comes amidst ongoing tensions with Russia, particularly since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While the announcement of the change did not specifically mention Russia or Ukraine, this deployment is part of a series of strategic movements aimed at countering potential aggression and maintaining regional security.

Task Force Marne, comprised of armor, infantry, aviation, and logistics units, will collaborate closely with NATO allies in the region to enhance interoperability and readiness. The mission of the task force is to support European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce efforts, which involve deploying combat-credible forces to V Corps in Europe. This mission aligns with the V Corps Standards Book, which states that V Corps, as TF Victory, responded to the incursion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022.

Approximately 4,500 soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division will be deployed across various locations in Europe to fulfill this mission. These troops will join the 2,000 soldiers from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade who are already stationed in the region. Through their presence and collaborative efforts, Task Force Marne aims to contribute to the strength, stability, and defense of the region alongside NATO allies and regional security partners.

Task Force Marne’s assumption of command in Poland and the Baltic states signifies another chapter in the longstanding partnership between the United States, Poland, the Baltic States, and NATO as a whole. By standing shoulder-to-shoulder against tyranny and oppression, Task Force Marne embodies the values of freedom and justice that resonate across the globe. With their dedication and commitment, this alliance continues to serve as a beacon of hope for those who yearn for a more secure and peaceful world.

