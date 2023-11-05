37 Stranded Migrants Rescued off Cape Verde Coast Return Home Safely

37 migrants who were stranded without fuel in the Atlantic Ocean for weeks have finally arrived home in Senegal, bringing an end to their arduous ordeal. The survivors, hailing mainly from the fishing village of Fass Boye, landed on Monday evening. Exhausted and weak, some had to be carried on stretchers after enduring weeks at sea.

These migrants were part of a group of 101 individuals who set sail from Senegal on July 10, aiming to reach the Canary Islands. The treacherous journey, frequently attempted by African migrants seeking refuge in Spain, proved perilous for these individuals as their boat ran out of fuel. Stranded and adrift on the Atlantic, their food quickly dwindling, their desperation grew.

The survivors’ rescue was facilitated by a Spanish fishing vessel that spotted their distressed boat on August 16 near the Cape Verde island of Sal. “Some said it lasted eight days, others 12. Their food ran out very fast,” explained Dr. Medoune Ndiaye, who assisted with translation between the survivors and authorities.

Out of the 101 passengers, 38 were rescued, while the search for one individual is still ongoing due to their health condition. Tragically, only seven bodies have been recovered thus far, resulting in heartbreak and turmoil in the town of Fass Boye.

This incident sheds light on the immense risks that migrants face when undertaking these treacherous journeys. Thousands of individuals take to the seas each year, braving the vast ocean in search of better lives and work opportunities in Europe. The summer months, with calmer waters, witness a surge in the number of crossings.

According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 559 people lost their lives attempting to reach the Canary Islands in 2022. The statistics for the first half of this year are equally alarming, with 126 deaths or disappearances recorded and 15 shipwrecks documented on the same route.

The safe return of these 37 migrants highlights the importance of rescue operations and cooperation between authorities and humanitarian organizations in addressing the ongoing migration crisis. It serves as a reminder that urgent action is required to prevent further loss of life and ensure the safety and well-being of those seeking refuge from dire circumstances.