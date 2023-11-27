New Perspectives on US History

1. The Untold Thanksgiving Story

The history of Thanksgiving is far more complex than what we were taught. Contrary to popular belief, the Wampanoag Native Americans already had prior contact with Europeans before the arrival of the Pilgrims in Plymouth. The alliance between the Wampanoag tribe and the settlers was mainly for protection against rival tribes, not a harmonious gathering of cultures.

2. The Evolution of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving was not always a feast as we know it today. Originally, it was celebrated with fasting and prayer. It was the descendants of the Pilgrims who sought to turn it into a festival, both to secure New England’s place in American history and to attract tourism. It wasn’t until the Civil War that President Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday in an effort to unify the states.

3. The Dark Legacy of King Philip’s War

The alliance between the Wampanoag and the settlers eventually crumbled, leading to the devastating King Philip’s War. This bloody conflict witnessed colonists burning women and children alive in their homes, as well as the sale of many Native people into slavery. Both the Wampanoag and Narragansett tribes suffered near annihilation at the hands of the settlers.

4. Unmasking the Puritans

The Puritans, often associated with religious freedom, actually suppressed dissenting views. They banished and even killed those who did not conform to their religious beliefs, contradicting the notion of religious tolerance.

5. Reevaluating Lincoln’s Beliefs

President Lincoln, while hailed as an advocate for equality, held views that fall short of modern expectations. His statements about racial superiority and opposition to social and political equality between white and Black races undermine the idealized image we have of him.

6. The Forgotten Date of Independence

The signing of the Declaration of Independence did not take place on the 4th of July as commonly believed. While the vote for independence occurred on July 2, and the final language was approved on July 4, the actual signing did not occur until August 2.

7. Debunking Betsy Ross

Contrary to the popular narrative, there is no historical evidence to support the claim that Betsy Ross made the first American flag or had any involvement in its creation.

8. Cherry Trees and George Washington

The tale of George Washington and the cherry tree, often cited as a symbol of his honesty, is nothing more than a fabrication by one of his biographers. The story was invented to portray Washington as virtuous and principled.

9. Unveiling George Washington’s Dentures

The commonly held belief that George Washington had wooden teeth is an inaccuracy. While he did wear dentures, they were made from a combination of lead, brass, gold, steel, and quite possibly the teeth of enslaved individuals.

10. The Truth About Johnny Appleseed

The legend of Johnny Appleseed portrays him as a benevolent planter of apple trees. However, his main motivation was to plant trees for making hard apple cider. He also sold these orchards to incoming settlers who were required to plant them as a sign of their commitment to staying in America.

FAQ:

Q: Are the stories surrounding Thanksgiving accurate?

A: The history of Thanksgiving is more complex than originally believed. The alliance between the Wampanoag Native Americans and the Pilgrims had other motives, and the story of a harmonious gathering and feast is not entirely accurate.

Q: Was George Washington’s image misrepresented?

A: Yes, popular stories such as the cherry tree incident and his wooden teeth have been debunked. The reality of Washington’s life was different from these popularized tales.

Q: How accurate are the historical narratives taught in schools?

A: Historical narratives can often be oversimplified or romanticized. It is important to critically examine the facts and challenge assumptions to gain a deeper understanding of history.