New Treasures Unearthed at Claterna: A Glimpse Into Ancient Civilization

An extraordinary archaeological discovery has taken place in Claterna, Bologna, Italy. The ongoing excavation efforts in this once-thriving city have uncovered a trove of ancient coins and gems, shedding light on a bygone era that dates back over 2,000 years. This remarkable find marks another milestone in the exploration of Claterna, a place often described as a “magical” city.

Claterna, which now lies in the area of Bologna, was a bustling center of culture and commerce, with strong connections to Rome. Existing from the second century B.C. to the sixth century, this ancient city boasted various communal areas, including a market, a basilica, a theater, and a suburban region outside the city center. The Museum of Claterna reveals that the vibrant city played a significant role during its time.

The archaeological site being currently investigated spans approximately 44 acres, but astonishingly, only 10% of the area has been explored so far. This means that there is still much more to uncover and learn from this historical site.

Previous excavation projects at Claterna have already provided valuable insights into the city’s past. Archaeologists have uncovered remnants of what could have been an early metropolitan center, including roads, mosaic artworks, and even a spa facility. Among the ruins, an enormous theater also stands as a testament to the city’s grandeur.

The recent discoveries have further enriched our understanding of Claterna. Among the findings are 3,000 silver and gold coins, along with 50 colored gems. These coins were a standard currency in the ancient Roman Empire, and a rare silver Quinario, dating back to 97 BC, was discovered in the theater’s corridor. This finding not only confirms the estimated construction period of the theater but also hints at the importance and relationship Claterna had with Rome.

Lucia Borgonzoni, the Undersecretary of State for the Italian Ministry of Culture, aptly compared Claterna’s recent findings to the renowned ancient city of Pompeii. With the vast area explored and the exceptional historical value of the uncovered artifacts, Claterna is indeed deserving of this comparison.

In addition to their efforts in excavation, the Ministry of Culture and the superintendency of Bologna plan to collaborate with local institutions to educate the public about the significance of Claterna. Various activities will be organized to engage young people and attract visitors from around the world to this historical marvel.

As discussions continue, there are even talks of restoring Claterna’s ancient theater and returning it to its former glory as a venue for entertainment. By revitalizing this architectural gem, Claterna will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to experience the past.

The discoveries at Claterna are a captivating glimpse into the ancient world. Each unearthed relic adds another layer to our understanding of history, unveiling the rich cultural tapestry that once thrived in this now-archaeological site. As the excavation work progresses and more treasures are revealed, the story of Claterna continues to unfold, captivating both scholars and enthusiasts alike.

FAQ

What is Claterna?

Claterna was an ancient city located in what is now Bologna, Italy. It existed from the second century B.C. to the sixth century and was known for its cultural and commercial significance, with close ties to Rome.

What has been discovered in Claterna?

During ongoing excavation efforts, a trove of ancient coins and gems has been unearthed in Claterna. The recently discovered artifacts include 3,000 silver and gold coins, as well as 50 colored gems.

What does the discovery of the ancient coins and gems signify?

The discovery of these ancient coins and gems provides valuable insights into Claterna’s past and its relationship with Rome. The findings highlight the city’s importance and shed light on its historical significance.

What is the state of the excavation efforts at Claterna?

The archaeological site at Claterna covers about 44 acres of land, but only 10% of the area has been explored so far. This means that there is still much more to be discovered and learned about this ancient city.

Are there plans to educate the public about Claterna?

Yes, the Italian Ministry of Culture and the superintendency of Bologna intend to work with local institutions to educate the public about Claterna. Various activities will be organized to bring awareness to the historical significance of this site.

Is there a possibility of restoring Claterna’s ancient theater?

Discussions are ongoing regarding the restoration of Claterna’s ancient theater. The aim is to restore it to its original function as a place of entertainment, allowing visitors to experience the grandeur of the past.