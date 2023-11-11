The Challenge of Hamas’ Subterranean Tunnels: A New Battlefield for the IDF

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, one aspect that is often overlooked is the vast network of underground tunnels that Hamas has built beneath the Gaza Strip. These tunnels present a significant challenge for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as they continue their operations in the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas has constructed an extensive 300-mile subterranean system that stretches beneath civilian areas such as homes, schools, and hospitals. These tunnels serve as hideouts for the Hamas leadership, providing them with a safe haven while Israeli fighter jets pound the territory from above.

As the IDF expands its ground forces in Gaza, attention will inevitably shift to this underground battlefield. The presence of tunnels significantly alters the dynamics of the conflict, turning it into a multidimensional battle unlike anything the IDF has faced before.

The tunnels pose a threat to Israeli forces, as they can be used by Hamas terrorists to launch surprise attacks from behind or below. In previous conflicts, such as Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Israeli soldiers fell victim to these ambushes, resulting in tragic consequences.

Hamas has been developing these tunnels for over two decades, initially for smuggling purposes and later as a means of launching attacks into Israeli communities. The tunnel system, often referred to as the “Gaza metro,” has evolved into a complex network of passageways connecting bunkers, command centers, and even munitions storage facilities.

It is believed that many of the hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 assault are hidden within this underground labyrinth. Reports from released hostages describe the tunnels as resembling spider webs, with extensive networks branching out in different directions.

Building tunnels has become a lucrative industry for Hamas, with dedicated authorities overseeing the labor-intensive work. Local families are hired as contractors, and tunnels are fortified with cement to prevent collapse.

However, these tunnels also present a vulnerability for Hamas. The flow of air and oxygen within the tunnels relies on ventilation systems, which can be shut off if located by Israeli forces. Cutting off the air supply would hinder the militants’ ability to operate within the tunnels effectively.

In an effort to drive out the terrorists hiding underground, Israel has been restricting fuel supplies to Gaza, including fuel for civilian use. The rationale behind this strategy is to prevent Hamas from accessing fuel for the tunnels’ ventilation systems. While this tactic has drawn international criticism, Israeli officials argue that allowing fuel into Gaza would only benefit the terrorist organization.

The fight against Hamas’ subterranean tunnels is not a new challenge for the IDF. However, the scale and complexity of the tunnel system in Gaza present a unique and formidable task. As the conflict continues, the IDF will need to adapt its strategies and tactics to effectively counter this underground threat.

FAQs

The Gaza metro refers to the extensive network of tunnels built by Hamas beneath the Gaza Strip. These tunnels serve as hideouts, bunkers, command centers, and even storage facilities for the militant organization.

The subterranean tunnels built by Hamas in Gaza span approximately 300 miles. This extensive network snakes beneath civilian areas, including homes, schools, and hospitals.

The tunnels present a significant challenge for the IDF as they operate in Gaza. They provide hiding places for the Hamas leadership and enable surprise attacks from behind or below. The multidimensional nature of the tunnel battlefield requires the IDF to adapt its strategies and tactics.

The IDF is actively working to locate and neutralize the tunnels built by Hamas. This includes intelligence gathering, targeted airstrikes, and ground operations. Additionally, the IDF aims to restrict the flow of air and oxygen within the tunnels to hinder the militants’ operations.

The decision to restrict fuel supplies to Gaza, including fuel for civilian use, has been debated. Israeli officials argue that allowing fuel into Gaza would ultimately benefit Hamas and support their tunnel operations. Critics contend that the blockade negatively impacts the civilian population and raises humanitarian concerns.