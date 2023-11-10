Three Years After Beirut’s Port Explosion: Seeking Justice and Accountability

Three years have passed since the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port, and the pursuit of justice for the victims remains tangled in political complexities. The official death toll remains disputed, and many Lebanese citizens have lost faith in their crumbling state institutions. As Lebanon marks the anniversary, grieving families are still struggling to have their loved ones recognized as blast victims, highlighting the ongoing chaos and pain since August 4, 2020.

Among those seeking recognition is Qusai Ramadan, a five-month-old boy and child of Syrian refugees. Qusai tragically lost his life when the explosion caused the collapse of the ceiling and a cupboard in his hospital room. However, his parents have been unable to get him added to the official death list, effectively denying them access to potential compensation. This situation highlights the accusation that the authorities are discriminating against victims who are not Lebanese.

The blast’s anniversary has reignited calls for an international investigation into the responsible individuals, including high-ranking officials who allowed the improper storage of highly flammable ammonium nitrate at the port for years. Lebanese and international organizations, survivors, and victims’ families have appealed to the U.N. Rights Council, expressing their frustration that justice and accountability remain elusive three years later.

To commemorate the anniversary, hundreds of people marched through Beirut, demanding international assistance in the investigation. Amidst the sea of mourning faces and raised photos of their loved ones, the families called for an impartial investigation within the framework of the United Nations. Mireille Bazergy Khoury, the mother of Elias Khoury, a blast victim, pleaded for action, emphasizing that this crime is not confined to Lebanon alone, as victims come from various nationalities.

The complexities surrounding the official death toll also persist. While the government’s count stands at 191, the Lebanese group Maan claims the number to be 236, including Qusai. The government ceased counting the dead after one month, even though some severely wounded individuals later succumbed to their injuries. This discrepancy adds another layer of frustration and distrust in the official institutions.

With the domestic investigation stagnant since December 2021, both Lebanese and non-Lebanese victims have grown disillusioned. Lebanon’s powerful and corrupt political class has repeatedly interfered with and obstructed the judicial process. As a result, many victims have sought justice outside of Lebanon, filing lawsuits against companies suspected of importing the ammonium nitrate.

The memory of the Beirut port explosion remains vivid in the hearts of those affected, yet justice and accountability remain distant dreams. As the country grapples with political intrigue and a disintegrating state, the pursuit of justice for the victims serves as a painful reminder of the long road ahead. Until those responsible are held accountable, the wounds of August 4, 2020, will continue to haunt the people of Lebanon.