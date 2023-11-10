Belarusian Fighters: United Against Oppression

Belarus, a country known for its peaceful protests and the subsequent brutal repression, has seen a significant transformation in recent years. As the fraudulent re-election of longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko in 2020 sparked outrage among the people, many Belarusians took a different path in their fight for democracy. They transitioned from nonviolent protest to joining the Ukrainian army to combat invading Russian forces.

Andrzej Kshetussky is one of these brave individuals who made this transition. He, along with hundreds of Belarusians, joined the Ukrainian army to take a stand against the Russian invasion. While he lacked military experience, Kshetussky enlisted in Ukraine’s Azov Battalion and later joined the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, a unit of Belarusian nationals fighting for Ukraine.

The decision to fight alongside the Ukrainian army was driven by the hope that it would lead to the downfall of Lukashenko and the rise of a democratic Belarus. Kshetussky believes that Ukraine’s victory is a crucial step towards achieving regime change in Belarus.

While Belarus itself has not directly participated in the hostilities in Ukraine, it played a significant role in Russia’s invasion. The country acted as a launchpad for Russian forces, treated injured Russian soldiers, and saw the relocation of Russian mercenaries near its capital, Minsk.

The opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the close alignment of Belarus with Moscow is widespread among Belarusian citizens. Reports indicate that only 3% of Belarusians support direct Belarusian involvement in the conflict, with a majority opposing the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in their country.

Enlisting with the Ukrainian army, approximately 400 Belarusian fighters are currently on the frontlines. These fighters, like those in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, are united not only by their opposition to Russian aggression but also by their desire to reclaim Belarus’ history and culture from Soviet and Russian influences.

The sacrifice made by these Belarusian fighters cannot be underestimated. In just the past week, four of their comrades-in-arms lost their lives fighting for the independence of Ukraine and Belarus. Their names will be proudly celebrated in their homeland, immortalized in street names, history books, and the songs of the Belarusian people.

The transformation from peaceful protesters to armed fighters was an understandable response to the brutal repression they faced. The protesters had hoped that their nonviolent actions and demonstrations would bring about change, but instead, they were met with violence and oppression. When peaceful means proved ineffective against a regime that ignored their desires and labeled them as criminals, the Belarusians chose a path of armed resistance.

The story of these Belarusian fighters serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering determination of the people in their pursuit of freedom and democracy. Their fight is not just against foreign aggression but also against the oppressive regime that has held their country captive for far too long. Belarusian fighters stand united, refusing to remain silent in the face of injustice and oppression.