Tragic Crash Claims Lives of U.S. Marines in Australia

In a devastating turn of events, three U.S. Marines lost their lives in a tragic crash involving a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey on Melville Island, Australia. The Marines have been identified as Corporal Spencer R. Collart, Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, and Major Tobin J. Lewis. The crash occurred during joint military exercises between the U.S., Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste, where the Osprey was carrying 23 passengers.

Collart, LeBeau, and Lewis were all members of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363 (Reinforced), which provides assault support to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. They were supporting Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) in multinational military exercises at the time of the crash. All three Marines received various medals and ribbons for their service.

President Biden expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen Marines and offered prayers for the injured. The remaining 20 survivors of the crash were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital, where they received treatment for their injuries. Currently, three Marines remain at the hospital, with one in critical condition and two in stable condition, while the others have been released.

The Marine Corps is deeply saddened by the loss and is focusing on the ongoing recovery and investigative efforts. They extended their gratitude to the Australian Defence Force, Northern Territory Police, and other organizations involved in the rescue and recovery operation. The Marine Air-Ground Task Force, consisting of approximately 2,000 Marines and sailors, is deployed to Darwin for six months to enhance interoperability and strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to protect their countries. The loss of these three Marines is a profound tragedy, and their memory will be honored and cherished by their fellow service members. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and those affected by this devastating crash.