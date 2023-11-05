Tragedy Strikes South African Navy: Loss of Life in Submarine Incident

In a devastating incident off the coast of Cape Town, tragedy struck the South African Navy as three submariners lost their lives and a senior officer remains in critical condition. The South African Department of Defence confirmed the casualties after high waves swept the crewmembers out to sea during a “vertical transfer” of supplies from the submarine SAS Manthatisi to a South African Air Force Lynx helicopter.

Expressing profound sadness, the South African Department of Defence released a statement announcing the loss and extending condolences to the families affected. While seven crewmembers were recovered, the rough sea conditions hampered the rescue effort, resulting in three fatalities and one officer being left in critical condition.

The remaining crewmembers involved in the rescue operation, including the surface swimmer dispatched to assist, are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The South African Department of Defence assured the public that an inquiry into the incident’s circumstances will be convened in due course.

This tragedy occurred amidst the backdrop of the “Spring Tide” along South Africa’s southern and southeastern coast, which brought powerful waves, strong winds, and significant damage. Social media videos captured the destructive force of waves reaching heights of up to 9.5 meters, battering seaside buildings and sweeping away vehicles.

The SAS Manthatisi is one of three Heroine-Class submarines in the South African Navy’s fleet, built in Germany as Type 209/1400 vessels. The submarine was on its way to Cape Town for the SA Navy Festival when the incident occurred. The festival aimed to showcase active South African Navy vessels docked at the iconic V&A Waterfront.

As the nation mourns the loss of these brave submariners, many questions remain unanswered. The upcoming inquiry will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. In the meantime, the South African Navy and the Department of Defence continue to provide support and condolences to the grieving families affected by this heartbreaking event.