Tragic Accident at Sea Claims Lives of South African Navy Personnel

A devastating accident at sea resulted in the loss of three South African Navy personnel and left a senior officer in critical condition. The incident occurred during a vertical transfer of supplies to the SAS Manthatisi submarine off the coast of Cape Town. As a helicopter attempted to perform a “vertrep,” big waves swept seven crew members off the submarine’s deck.

Despite a swift rescue effort, three submariners could not be saved. A crew member from the helicopter who was assisting in the rescue operation was also recovered and is receiving medical treatment alongside the four surviving submariners.

The victims have been identified as Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa, and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela. Lieutenant Commander Hector had made history as the first woman to navigate a military submarine for any African nation.

Spring tides, which have caused extremely rough seas since last weekend, are believed to have contributed to the tragic accident. An inquiry will be conducted to investigate the failed operation and the resulting deaths.

The SAS Manthatisi, a Type 209/1400 Heroine-class submarine, had recently undergone maintenance and was on its way to the Cape Town waterfront for a navy exhibition. The exhibition was scheduled to commemorate South Africa’s Heritage Day national holiday.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences, acknowledging the dangers faced by the armed forces in their mission to ensure the safety and security of the nation. Efforts are underway to support the injured personnel on their path to recovery, both physically and psychologically.

In a touching display of remembrance, members of the public have been bringing flowers to the chapel inside the Navy Museum in Simon’s Town. The tragic loss of these submariners serves as a somber reminder of the risks faced by military personnel in the pursuit of their duty to protect their country.