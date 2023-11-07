Tragedy Strikes: Seven South African Navy Crew Members Swept Off Submarine Deck by Enormous Waves

In a shocking turn of events, a routine mission turned into a tragedy when seven crew members of a South African submarine were swept off its deck by massive waves. The incident occurred as a helicopter attempted a “vertical transfer” of supplies to the submarine off the coast of Cape Town.

The South African Department of Defence confirmed that three navy personnel lost their lives in the accident, while a senior officer remains in critical condition. Despite the immediate rescue efforts, three submariners were unable to be saved. A crew member dispatched from the helicopter to assist in the rescue operation was also recovered and is currently receiving medical treatment alongside the four surviving submariners.

The incident has raised questions about the safety protocols and procedures employed during the “vertrep” operation. The Department of Defence has initiated an inquiry to investigate the failed mission and assess the circumstances that led to the tragic outcome. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

The South African National Defence Force expressed their deep condolences and identified the victims after their families were informed. Among those who perished was a female officer holding the rank of lieutenant commander. Their names have been withheld to respect the privacy of their loved ones.

The rough sea conditions, caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide,” have been plaguing Cape Town and surrounding areas since the previous weekend. These treacherous waters have posed challenges to maritime activities, making the incident even more devastating.

The SAS Manthatisi, one of the three Heroine-class submarines in the South African navy fleet, had recently undergone maintenance work and was en route to the Cape Town waterfront for a scheduled navy exhibition. The exhibition, planned to coincide with South Africa’s Heritage Day national holiday, aimed to showcase the navy’s capabilities and commemorate the country’s rich maritime heritage.

As the nation mourns the loss of the brave submariners, questions regarding safety measures, training protocols, and weather conditions during maritime operations will undoubtedly be at the forefront. The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with military operations at sea and the importance of continuously reviewing safety practices to prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future.