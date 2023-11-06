Violence Escalates in Jenin Refugee Camp amid Israeli Military Operation

In a recent military operation conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the Jenin refugee camp, at least three Palestinians were killed and around 30 others wounded. The clashes erupted as Israeli troops entered the camp to arrest wanted Palestinians, leading to armed clashes with armed Palestinian individuals.

Reports suggest that a local faction of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group claimed responsibility for firing at Israeli forces and detonating explosive devices in the area. In response, the IDF exchanged fire with the gunmen, resulting in several casualties. One video footage captured the exchange of gunfire, revealing the targeting of a minaret where shots were allegedly being fired from.

Notably, the IDF utilized a Rafael SPIKE FireFly loitering munition, also known as a suicide drone, against armed Palestinians who posed a threat to the troops. Subsequently, as the Israeli forces withdrew from the refugee camp, one of their vehicles was struck by a roadside bomb. However, other troops managed to extract the disabled vehicle and encountered further fire from Palestinian gunmen.

According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, three Palestinians were fatally shot, while approximately 30 others sustained injuries, including severe cases. On the other hand, there were no reported injuries among the Israeli soldiers involved in the operation.

This incident came alongside another episode of violence near the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during rioting at the border. The recent surge in violence across the region has seen an increase in Palestinian shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and troops in the West Bank. Moreover, nightly arrest raids by the military and revenge attacks by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians have further exacerbated tensions.

Since the beginning of the year, the attacks by Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank have claimed the lives of 27 civilians and three soldiers, leaving several others severely injured. On the Palestinian side, 184 individuals have been killed during the same period, with the majority being involved in clashes with security forces or while carrying out attacks. However, it is crucial to note that some casualties were uninvolved civilians or killed under unclear circumstances.