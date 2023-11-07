Marines Killed in Osprey Crash in Australia During Training Exercise

The recent tragic incident involving an MV-22 Osprey crash in Australia during a multinational training exercise has claimed the lives of three Marines. The Marines have been identified as Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, according to a news release from Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, Australia.

Collart was a 21-year-old Osprey crew chief from Arlington, Virginia, who recently enlisted in the Marine Corps. LeBeau, 29, was an Osprey pilot from Belleville, Illinois, who was commissioned in the Marine Corps in August 2018. Lewis, 37, was from Jefferson, Colorado and served as the executive officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, based at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

The crash occurred on Melville Island, north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. Although the cause of the crash is still under investigation, the Marine Corps expressed its deep sadness over the loss of these respected and beloved members of the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin family.

Among the 20 Marines who were on board the Osprey, three remain in Royal Darwin Hospital. One Marine is in critical condition, while the other two are in stable condition. The remaining 17 Marines were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

The Marine Corps is grateful for the support and assistance provided by various organizations involved in the recovery and investigative efforts. Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, which deploys approximately 2,000 Marines and sailors to Darwin, Australia, from April to October, focuses on training and collaboration with the Australian military and other regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

While the loss of these Marines is a devastating reminder of the risks associated with military operations, it also underscores the dedication and sacrifice of those who serve in the armed forces. The Marine Corps remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its personnel and will continue to investigate the cause of the crash to prevent future incidents.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of Cpl. Collart, Capt. LeBeau, and Maj. Lewis, as well as the entire Marine Corps community affected by this tragedy. Their service and sacrifice will always be remembered.