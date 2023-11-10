Three Portage Police Department Employees Arrested for Inappropriate Comments

In a shocking turn of events, three staff members from the Portage Police Department have been arrested for allegedly making inappropriate and potentially threatening comments about an individual who had filed a temporary restraining order. The arrests were confirmed by Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke, who also stated that all three employees have been terminated.

The individuals arrested have been identified as Probationary Officer Craig Crary, Probationary Officer Benjamin Oetzman, and Administrative Assistant Casey Crary. Chief Klafke described them as great employees but pointed out that they had made a poor error in judgment that will not be tolerated.

The allegations surfaced after a social media video post in which the two officers were seen making the potentially threatening comments about the petitioner. The video was shared with the individual involved, although specific details about the content of the comments or the petitioner’s identity have not been released.

Upon learning about the incident, Chief Klafke placed all three staff members on leave and launched an impartial investigation. However, after further information and evidence, Chief Klafke decided to terminate their employment due to clear violations of the department’s policies and procedures.

“The obtained video spoke for itself,” Chief Klafke stated. “It was evident that the behavior exhibited in the video does not meet our ethical standards and undermines the public trust placed in our department.”

In light of these arrests, it remains unknown if there will be any legal consequences for the individuals involved or if they are connected in any way. Court records reveal that an injunction hearing took place in Columbia County, where both Craig Crary and Casey Crary were present, but it was unclear if they were related.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining professionalism and adhering to ethical standards in law enforcement agencies. It is crucial for authorities to prioritize accountability and ensure that trust between the community and the police department is not compromised.