A New Level of Maritime Tensions: Commercial Ships Attacked in the Red Sea

In a shocking turn of events, three commercial ships were struck by missiles in the Red Sea on Sunday, as confirmed by the U.S. military. The missiles were fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, while simultaneously a U.S. warship took down three drones in an act of self-defense during the same assault. Although the U.S. warship managed to successfully shoot down the attacking drones, two of the attacks were claimed by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The maritime attacks in the Middle East have been escalating due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and this incident marks a significant increase in the intensity of these assaults. For the first time in the conflict, multiple vessels were targeted by a single Houthi attack. The United States has strongly condemned these acts and has pledged to consider appropriate responses, specifically calling out Iran as a key enabler of the attacks. Tensions between the two nations have been high over Iran’s nuclear program.

The U.S. Central Command issued a statement emphasizing the direct threat these attacks pose to international commerce and maritime security. They also highlighted the potential danger they pose to the lives of crews from various countries around the world. The military command further asserted that the attacks fully enabled by Iran, despite being launched by the Houthis in Yemen.

The assault began in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, at around 9:15 a.m. local time. The USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, detected a ballistic missile fired at the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer. The missile hit near the ship, causing minor damage. Subsequently, the Carney intercepted an incoming drone, but it remains unclear whether the destroyer itself was the intended target.

Approximately 30 minutes later, a missile struck the Unity Explorer, resulting in additional damage. Meanwhile, the Carney responded to the distress call and shot down another incoming drone. The attack also impacted two other commercial ships, the Panamanian-flagged bulk carriers Number 9 and Sophie II. While the Number 9 sustained damage, no casualties were reported. The Sophie II, on the other hand, emerged unscathed. Throughout these events, the Carney continued to provide assistance to the affected ships and successfully intercepted another drone while en route to the Sophie II.

The USS Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, has been in action before, intercepting rockets fired by the Houthis towards Israel during that nation’s conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. However, it remains undamaged, and no injuries have been reported among its crew. The Defense Department initially characterized the assault as an attack solely on the Carney but later provided more details.

While the Houthi military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, claimed responsibility for two of the attacks, he did not mention the involvement of any U.S. warship. Saree also declared that the Yemeni armed forces would continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea until Israel ceases its aggression against the Gaza Strip. He warned that any ships associated with Israel would be considered legitimate targets, reinforcing their stance against Israel.

As tensions escalate in the region, it is worth noting that the attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea are part of a series of recent Houthi assaults involving land-based missiles, drones, and even seaborne attacks. These actions are seen as an attempt to bolster support for the Houthis, whose popularity has waned after years of civil war against Saudi-backed forces in Yemen. Furthermore, analysts believe that these attacks pose a significant threat to global shipping, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to intensify.

Despite the increasing risks and the collapse of a recent truce between Israel and Hamas, both the United States and Israel have refrained from directly responding to these attacks. They have consistently maintained that the targeted ships have no connection to their respective countries. However, the incident highlights the growing tensions and the potential for a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

