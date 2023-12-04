Missiles Strike Commercial Ships in Red Sea, US Warship Downed Drones in Self-Defense

Three commercial ships sailing in the Red Sea were hit by ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Sunday. In an act of self-defense, a U.S. warship successfully shot down three drones during the hours-long assault. This series of maritime attacks represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Israel-Hamas war and the Houthi rebels.

It is worth noting that the U.S. military has attributed these attacks to Iran, which has been backing the Houthis. The U.S. military’s Central Command emphasized that these attacks pose a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security, as they put the lives of crew members from multiple countries in jeopardy.

The attack commenced in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, around 9:15 a.m. local time. The USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, detected a ballistic missile fired towards the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer. While the missile hit near the ship, the Carney managed to shoot down a drone headed its way.

Shortly after the initial attack, the Unity Explorer was hit by another missile. At this time, the Carney intercepted yet another incoming drone. Despite sustaining minor damage from the missile, the Unity Explorer reported no casualties. Additionally, the Panamanian-flagged bulk carriers Number 9 and Sophie II were also targeted, though they sustained only limited damage.

As the Carney sailed to assist the Sophie II, it successfully shot down another drone. Thankfully, none of the drones caused any significant damage. It is crucial to note that the Carney, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, has a track record of intercepting rockets fired by the Houthis towards Israel during the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Notably, the Carney has remained undamaged, and there have been no reported injuries among its crew.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for two of the attacks, stating that one vessel was struck by a missile while the other was targeted by a drone in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. However, Saree made no mention of any U.S. warships involved in the attacks. He warned that Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden until the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip ceases. This statement directly links the attacks to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

While the owners of the Unity Explorer, Number 9, and Sophie II confirmed the attacks on their vessels, they assured that their crews were safe and that the damage sustained was not severe. It is noteworthy that the Unity Explorer is owned by a British firm associated with an officer living in Israel, and Number 9 is linked to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

Since the attacks, there has been no direct response from Iran, the country backing the Houthis. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, however, issued a warning, suggesting that the region would enter a new phase if the current situation continues amidst the Israel-Hamas war. Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of halting the killing of women and children and claimed his comments were influenced by discussions with “resistance forces” in the region, which include Shiite militias supported by Iran.

The Houthi rebels have previously launched attacks on Red Sea vessels, as well as targeting Israel with drones and missiles. These actions by the Houthis are seen as an attempt to bolster public support following years of civil war in Yemen. While the U.S. has not directly accused its Navy ships of being targeted, they have confirmed the interception and downing of Houthi drones in self-defense. Both the U.S. and Israel have refrained from providing a direct response to the attacks, with Israel attempting to distance the targeted ships from their country.

As the Israel-Hamas war continues and the truce proves fragile, leading to renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and a ground offensive, the risk of seaborne attacks is escalating. In November, the Houthis captured a vehicle transport ship linked to Israel, which remains under their control near Hodeida. Moreover, last week missiles landed near another U.S. warship after it assisted a vessel associated with Israel that was briefly seized by armed individuals. Additionally, an Israeli billionaire’s container ship recently came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean.

This string of attacks on commercial ships marks a significant development in the maritime conflict involving the Houthis and poses a new threat to American interests.