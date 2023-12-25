Airplane Investigation in France Resolved: Passengers Depart for India

After being stranded at a rural French airport for four days, a charter plane at the center of a human trafficking investigation departed on Monday for India with 276 Indian passengers on board. The passengers were originally headed to Nicaragua but were unexpectedly blocked inside Vatry Airport in Champagne country.

Authorities reported that 276 passengers were en route to Mumbai, while 25 others sought asylum in France. The remaining passengers were transferred to a special zone in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport for asylum-seekers. This group of stranded passengers included a 21-month-old child and several unaccompanied minors.

Although two passengers were initially detained as part of the human trafficking investigation, they were released on Monday after appearing before a judge. The judge classified them as “assisted witnesses,” a status under French law that allows for further investigation into the matter.

The grounded Legend Airlines A340 plane had made a stop for refueling in Vatry during its journey from the Fujairah airport in the United Arab Emirates to Managua, Nicaragua. It was grounded by police based on an anonymous tip that suggested the possibility of human trafficking victims onboard.

French authorities are currently investigating the purpose of the original flight and have opened a judicial inquiry into the activities of an organized criminal group involved in facilitating illegal entry or stay in a country. While it remains unclear whether human trafficking is still suspected in this case, the authorities are working diligently to determine the true intentions behind the flight.

