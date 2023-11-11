New Title: The Enigmatic Journey of Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Unveiling the Dark World of Extremism

In a dramatic twist of events, twenty-six years ago, a man named ‘Ravi Sharma’ made his way into the vibrant city of Toronto, seeking asylum in Canada. This individual claimed to be a victim of persecution by the Indian government, recounting harrowing tales of torture inflicted by the Punjab Police and the wrongful arrest of his family members. Little did the Canadian authorities know at the time, but this man was none other than the notorious Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and a wanted terrorist.

Unveiling the truth behind Nijjar’s arrival, it has come to light that his asylum claim was built upon a foundation of deception. Canada’s immigration records reveal that the passport he presented was nothing more than a fabrication. The Canadian government harbored doubts concerning the authenticity of Nijjar’s narrative, keeping his file open for an unprecedented four years. It was during this period that Nijjar took advantage of his situation, marrying a Canadian citizen in a bid to strengthen his fresh claims.

Nijjar’s journey took an unexpected turn when he found respite and eventually obtained citizenship in 2001. This fortuitous timing coincided with his affiliation with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), facilitated by his close connections with Jagtar Singh Tara, a former chief of the KTF. At that time, the BKI, under the leadership of Sukhdev Singh Babbar, provided Nijjar with the support he needed to solidify his position within the Khalistan movement.

Throughout the years, Nijjar and Tara maintained a close bond, fueled by their shared commitment to the cause of Khalistan. Their alliance ultimately came to light in 2014 when Nijjar traveled to Thailand to meet Tara, who had been involved in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. During this meeting, Nijjar provided financial assistance, underscoring the depth of their connection.

Driven by Tara’s instructions, Nijjar embarked on a mission to coordinate his escape from Thailand with the assistance of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Unfortunately for Nijjar, this escape plan never came to fruition. Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies had cornered Tara in Pattaya, leading to his eventual repatriation to India in 2015. Despite these setbacks, Nijjar returned to his base in Canada, assuming leadership of the KTF.

Under Nijjar’s helm, the KTF set its sights on recruiting and indoctrinating young individuals, predominantly drug addicts from Punjab. Through intensive training programs conducted on Canadian soil, these vulnerable recruits were molded into hitmen, dispatched back to Punjab to carry out targeted killings. The extent of this nefarious plot was exposed between 2014 and 2016, as evidence mounted implicating Nijjar in several orchestrated killings. The arrest of a significant KTF member, Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, further unraveled the organization’s operations.

Over the past years, Nijjar has increasingly engaged in anti-India activities, assuming an increasingly prominent role within extremist circles. In 2020, he was officially designated as a terrorist, facing charges under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for training and financing KTF members. Last July, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone providing information leading to Nijjar’s capture, given his involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate Hindu priest Kamaldeep Sharma in Jalandhar in January 2021.

Nijjar’s mendacious journey came to a tragic end on June 18th of this year. Two unidentified assailants ambushed him in the parking lot of a gurdwara at 8:27 PM local time, abruptly ending his life. This shocking incident marked the final chapter in Nijjar’s controversial tale, leaving behind questions regarding the complex web of extremism he was entangled in.

FAQ:

Q: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

A: Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and a wanted terrorist with links to extremist activities.

Q: What was the Khalistan Tiger Force?

A: The Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) is a militant organization that advocates for the creation of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan.

Q: What were Nijjar’s activities in Canada?

A: Nijjar used his Canadian residence as a base of operation to recruit and train individuals, predominantly from Punjab, and send them back to carry out targeted killings.

Q: What charges did Nijjar face?

A: Nijjar was charged under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his involvement in training and financing KTF members.

Q: How did Nijjar’s life come to an end?

A: Nijjar was shot and killed by two unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a gurdwara on June 18th, 2021.

