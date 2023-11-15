New Momentum: 250 Relatives of Gaza Hostages Unite to Seek Release

In a groundbreaking development, 250 relatives of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza are embarking on a journey to New York from Israel. Their purpose? To pray at the Rebbe’s Ohel, a sacred site in Queens, NY, and meet with American Congress members in Washington, DC. This delegation, led by Chabad – Tzach of Israel, aims to create international pressure for the release of the 240 hostages who are still being held captive following the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Under the leadership of Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok Aharonov, the delegates represent the families deeply affected by these abductions. Accompanied by a group of devoted Shluchim and Chabad Rabbis, they intend to utilize the spiritual tools available to them as Jews: prayer, faith, and confidence.

The call to action resonated with the families, as one mother expressed, “When there is a problem in the world, we know who to turn to.” Recognizing the power of collective prayer, they have tirelessly sought opportunities to implore for the safe return of their loved ones. Their unwavering dedication has inspired this united journey, with the intention to penetrate the heavens and bring about the release of the hostages.

This remarkable undertaking has been made possible through the support and organization of Chabad of Israel/Israel National Emergency-Fund, demonstrating their commitment to providing assistance during times of crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who organized this delegation?

A: The delegation was organized by Chabad – Tzach of Israel, with the aim of seeking international support for the release of the abducted hostages.

Q: How many relatives are part of the delegation?

A: There are 250 representatives of the families of the kidnapped who are traveling to New York from Israel.

Q: What is the purpose of their trip?

A: The primary purpose of the trip is to visit the Rebbe’s Ohel in Queens, NY, where they will pray for the release of the hostages. Additionally, they will meet with American Congress members in Washington, DC, in the hopes of garnering international pressure for their loved ones’ freedom.

Q: Who will accompany the delegation?

A: The group is accompanied by a group of dedicated Shluchim and Chabad Rabbis, who will support and guide them during their journey.

Q: How are the families coping with this difficult situation?

A: The families have shown incredible strength and resilience. They have dedicated themselves to searching for their loved ones through various means, including mass prayers, special gatherings, visits to holy sites, and more. Their unwavering faith and determination are a testament to their belief in finding a resolution.

Q: How is this trip funded?

A: The trip is organized and funded by Chabad of Israel/Israel National Emergency-Fund, highlighting their commitment to assisting those in need during times of crisis.

In a world burdened by challenges, these families have found solace and hope in their spiritual journey. As they embark on this significant mission, the resonance of their prayers echoes not only in their hearts but in the hearts of many who join them in their plea for the release of the hostages. Through unity and unwavering faith, they hope to bring light and make a resounding impact on the situation at hand.