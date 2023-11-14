A Surge in Attacks: U.S. Troops at Increased Risk in the Middle East

In the midst of escalating tensions in the Middle East, at least 24 U.S. troops have been injured in a series of attacks on their bases in Iraq and Syria over the past week. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of American personnel in the region, as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, a prominent Palestinian militant group, has long-established ties with Iran, which provides them with both weapons and training. This has sparked fears that other groups in the region, receiving similar support from Tehran, will intensify their targeting of U.S. troops.

The most significant attack took place on October 18th at the al-Tanf Garrison in southeastern Syria. Multiple one-way drones targeted the base, causing “minor injuries” to 20 troops. Similarly, on the same day, drones were launched against U.S. and coalition forces at the Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, resulting in “minor injuries” to four individuals and the destruction of a hangar.

On October 19th, rocket attacks were carried out against U.S. and coalition forces at three installations in Syria and Iraq. Thankfully, there were no casualties or infrastructure damage during these incidents. The attacks continued over the next three days, with one-way drones targeting unoccupied areas in Iraq.

It is believed that the militias responsible for these attacks are supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an organization designated as a foreign terrorist group by the United States in 2019. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, has warned of the potential for further escalation against U.S. forces in the region.

The Biden administration had initially been hesitant to disclose the details of these attacks, but has now acknowledged the heightened risk faced by American troops in the Middle East. The U.S. Central Command is currently compiling a comprehensive list of these incidents to be released to the public soon.

With approximately 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, the safety and security of American personnel remain a top priority. It is crucial for military officials to closely monitor the situation and take necessary measures to protect their forces.

Sources:

– NBC News