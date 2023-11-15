After a long and intense meeting between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, it is evident that a nationwide strike may be looming on the horizon. The leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have voiced their rejection of the government’s offers and negotiations have reached a deadlock. However, there is hope for a resolution as the meeting is set to reconvene later today.

One of the major points of contention is President Bola Tinubu’s proposal of a N25,000 provisional wage increment for low-grade workers in light of the removal of the petrol subsidy. The labour leaders vehemently opposed this offer, demanding a higher increase of 200% of the current minimum wage. They also insisted that the wage increase should encompass all workers and not be limited to only six months. Additionally, they called for an increase in the conditional cash transfer for vulnerable households from N5,000 to N25,000.

The negotiation process has been arduous, lasting for hours and involving key figures such as the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong. Despite the impasse, Gbajabiamila announced that President Tinubu has accepted the demand for the wage award to be distributed across the board, dismissing the notion of “low income” and emphasizing equality among workers.

In the midst of these discussions, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the labour unions will convene today to discuss the government’s offers and chart a path forward. Their decision will greatly impact the outcome of the negotiations and determine whether the strike will proceed. The hope is that the NEC will provide a fresh mandate to the leadership, paving the way for a resolution.

While uncertainty and tension fill the air, both the government and labour are commended for their commitment to finding a solution. The importance of fair wages and dignified working conditions cannot be understated, and it is heartening to witness both parties engaged in meaningful dialogue. These negotiations transcend the immediate concerns of salary increments and subsidies, highlighting a larger quest for social justice and economic equity.

