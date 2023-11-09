U.S. Strengthening Forces in Response to Ongoing Attacks in Iraq and Syria

In recent days, U.S. forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have faced a surge in attacks from drones or rockets, totaling at least 24 incidents, with three attacks occurring on Monday alone. The attacks follow the U.S. strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups. Fortunately, none of the attacks since the U.S. retaliatory strikes have resulted in casualties or damage.

The latest attack on Monday targeted al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq using multiple rockets. Additionally, forces at Green Village and Mission Support Site Euphrates in Syria were also subject to multi-rocket attacks. Previously, one-way attack drones were utilized against U.S. forces at bases near al-Shaddadi in northeastern Syria and al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.

U.S. defense officials have attributed the attacks primarily to Iranian-backed militia groups, which have long sought to push for the withdrawal of U.S. military presence in the region. Despite the ongoing attacks, a senior defense official notes that the U.S. military remains committed to its presence in the region.

In response to the increased threat, the U.S. has taken measures to enhance force protection. Approximately 900 troops from the U.S. are being deployed or are in the process of deploying to the Middle East. This includes the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, as well as Patriot and Avenger batteries from various military bases.

The heightened attacks and U.S. reinforcement have raised concerns about a potential escalation in the region. The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has already noted the spillover into Syria. It is crucial for U.S. officials to continue monitoring the situation closely to prevent further casualties and ensure the safety of U.S. personnel.