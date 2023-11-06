A Surge in Drone Attacks Targets American Military in Iraq and Syria

In recent weeks, there has been a significant surge in drone attacks targeting American military personnel stationed in Iraq and Syria. These attacks, launched by Iran-backed proxy groups, have caused injuries to at least two-dozen military personnel. While the attacks were carried out by drone strikes, the extent of the injuries sustained by the troops was relatively minor. Fortunately, all the injured personnel have since returned to duty.

The largest attack occurred on October 18 at the al-Tanf Garrison in southeastern Syria. Numerous one-way drones targeted the US base, resulting in minor injuries to 20 troops. Similarly, on the same day, multiple drones attacked Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, leaving four people with minor injuries. Tragically, a US citizen working as a contractor at the base passed away due to cardiac arrest during a shelter-in-place order.

The groups responsible for these attacks are believed to be supported by Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Pentagon. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, expressed concerns about the potential for further escalation and emphasized that Iranian proxy forces pose a significant threat to US forces and personnel across the region.

In addition to the drone attacks, there have been rocket attacks on US and coalition forces in different locations. Fortunately, these assaults did not result in injuries or damage to infrastructure. The attacks targeted Mission Support Site Euphrates in Syria, Ain al-Asad Air Base, and the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Iraq.

It is worth noting that these attacks by Iran-backed proxy groups come in the wake of heightened tensions in the region following the Israel-Hamas conflict. While the US has not explicitly seen Iran ordering these attacks, it remains committed to protecting its forces and will not shy away from responding if necessary to deter any further escalation.

As the situation continues to evolve, the security of American military personnel in the region remains a top priority. Efforts to counter and mitigate these threats are ongoing, as the US military remains vigilant in the face of evolving tactics employed by Iran-backed groups.