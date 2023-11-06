Hurricane Otis Wreaks Havoc in Acapulco, Setting Record-breaking Wind Speeds

In a devastating turn of events, Hurricane Otis unleashed its fury upon the picturesque city of Acapulco, leaving behind a trail of destruction and setting record-breaking wind speeds. According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico’s Tidal Service, a weather station recorded a staggering gust of wind clocked at 205 mph during the height of the storm. This remarkable wind speed would mark it as one of the strongest ever recorded on Earth.

As this Category 5 hurricane made landfall in the southern state of Guerrero, residents like Jaime Villanueva and his friend, Barbara, sought refuge on the 21st floor of the Solar Ocean Hotel. Little did they know that this powerful storm would cause extensive destruction, damaging 80% of Acapulco’s hotels and leaving a citywide scene of chaos in its wake. Power and internet outages ensued, exacerbating the already dire situation.

The impact of Hurricane Otis was further compounded by the subsequent landslides in the mountainous terrain, making it impossible for rescue crews to reach the affected areas. The Mexican government deployed 10,000 troops to assist in recovery efforts, but they faced tremendous challenges clearing roads blocked by mud and fallen trees. Despite their best efforts, the death toll has risen to at least 46 people, with nearly 60 still missing.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) highlighted the astonishing intensification rate of Hurricane Otis. In just 24 hours, the storm experienced a peak intensification rate of 110 mph, making it the second-highest recorded rate in the Western Hemisphere, surpassed only by Hurricane Patricia in October 2015.

In the midst of the chaos, the National Tidal Service provided a striking before-and-after photo comparison of its weather station in Acapulco Bay. The station stood as the lone structure left standing, surrounded by the wreckage of a destroyed perimeter fence.

While the road to recovery may be long and arduous, the resilience of the people of Acapulco serves as a testament to their strength and spirit. The Mexican Red Cross has already delivered 75 tons of much-needed humanitarian aid to assist those affected by this historic disaster. As over 1,600 people continue to seek shelter, the path toward rebuilding and healing begins for the battered city of Acapulco.