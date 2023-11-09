Republican Candidates Divided Over Biden’s Funding for Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a recent development, Republican presidential candidates have expressed contrasting views on President Biden’s pledge to provide $100 million in funding to Palestinians amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. While some candidates argue that the money may end up in the hands of terrorists, others believe that allocating taxpayer dollars to the Gaza Strip is not a viable solution.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum have all voiced their opposition to the US funding the Gaza Strip, primarily due to the presence of Hamas, the militant organization that controls the region. They assert that Hamas poses a significant threat and that allocating funds to the territory could potentially support their activities.

Governor DeSantis took the lead in denouncing the funding, raising concerns about Hamas holding American hostages and urging fellow Republican candidates to join his opposition. Former President Trump also criticized the decision, labeling it as inappropriate given the current situation. Meanwhile, Haley highlighted her previous efforts to cut aid to Palestinians during her tenure as UN ambassador and voiced her opposition to taxpayer dollars being used for Gaza.

Senator Scott, being the only candidate with the ability to enact legislation in Congress, expressed his intention to prevent any future taxpayer money from reaching Hamas. Governor Burgum echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing his disapproval of UNRWA funding and criticizing the unfreezing of $6 billion to Iran, which supports Hamas.

On the other hand, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy regarded the Republican outrage over the $100 million as a diversion from the larger issue – the reported request for a $100 billion congressional funding package for Israel and Ukraine. Ramaswamy asserted that the focus should be on questioning the necessity of allocating such a substantial amount to foreign wars.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also weighed in, stating that funding for Gaza should be considered a low priority. Instead, he argued that the Biden administration should concentrate on assisting Israel, supporting Ukraine, and addressing other pressing matters.

As the presidential race unfolds, the Republican candidates’ diverging perspectives highlight the complexities surrounding foreign aid and the challenges nations face when attempting to support conflict-affected regions.