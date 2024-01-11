The Global Geopolitical Landscape of 2024: Anticipating 12 Crucial Elections

Get ready for an eventful year ahead as we dive into the realm of global elections in 2024. These races will not only determine the leaders of various nations but will also play a significant role in shaping the economic and market landscapes for years to come.

The upheavals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other concurrent crises have turned our world into a stage of global disorder. Janet Henry, chief global economist at HSBC Holdings Plc, emphasizes that we should not expect a return to the pre-pandemic status quo. Instead, we face a future where growth may be slightly slower, inflation mildly higher, and interest rates will not revert to zero anytime soon.

The upcoming elections span across the globe, featuring countries with varying political histories and established democracies. Nations such as Pakistan, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, and the 27-nation European Union are set to hold polls, while Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is poised for re-election in March. India, on the other hand, anticipates the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to office. Meanwhile, the outcomes in Austria and the United States remain uncertain, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the global political landscape.

These elections hold tremendous significance as they will shape public policies in all corners of our unsettled world. As wars rage on and governments re-arm, trade routes are being redrawn based on geopolitical considerations. The plight of desperate immigrants clashes with the tightening embrace of border police. Mounting government debt forces heightened scrutiny of public spending practices. Simultaneously, the urgency of the climate emergency destroys old economic opportunities while creating new ones.

Amidst these challenges, healthy democracies possess the potential to separate the wheat from the chaff, filtering good ideas and benefiting the majority. Should they succeed in navigating these treacherous waters, lawmakers may find salvation in both gaining domestic support and fostering global cooperation. However, if voters elect leaders who exacerbate tensions and promote further fragmentation of the global economy, the consequences could be dire.

Jennifer Welch, chief geo-economics analyst with Bloomberg Economics, labels 2024 as a consequential year for political risk and election uncertainty. She specifically highlights the significance of Taiwan’s upcoming vote, suggesting that it could lead to major shifts in domestic and foreign policies. Venezuela’s planned vote, on the other hand, may act as a catalyst for geopolitical friction.

The issues at the forefront of these elections range from weighty geopolitical decisions, such as choosing sides in the ongoing US-China struggle for hegemony, to more immediate concerns like managing inflation and its impact on citizens’ livelihoods.

In light of these events, we present our guide to the key elections to watch in 2024 and their potential implications for economic and market repercussions.

