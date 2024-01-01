New highlights of Western Montana weather in 2023

MISSOULA, Mont. – Western Montana experienced a range of notable weather events throughout 2023, leaving residents awestruck and sometimes facing challenges. From heavy snowstorms to tornadoes and low water levels, the weather proved both beautiful and impactful. Let’s take a closer look at a few of the most memorable moments.

Freak Snowstorm in Bozeman

In late March (specifically, March 24-27), Bozeman and the surrounding areas witnessed an unexpected heavy snow event, with snowfall reaching between 1 and 2 feet in the Gallatin Valley and nearby regions. The city broke its daily snowfall record for March 25, and residents struggled with difficult travel conditions due to icy roads on Interstate 90. Bobcat Stadium even had to cancel the Bobcats’ practice due to the 18 inches of snow covering the field.

Unusual Landspout Tornado

On May 9, an uncommon landspout tornado formed a few miles north of St. Ignatius in the Mission Valley. These types of tornadoes, although typically weak and short-lived, can still cause damage. The funnel was surprisingly visible across the Mission Valley and as far as Polson. Listen to the sound of the tornado as it ripped off the metal roofing of a farm outbuilding.

Perils of Low Flathead Lake Levels

During the summer months, Flathead Lake experienced lower-than-usual water levels, resulting from weather-related issues during the previous winter and spring. With a below-average snowpack in northwest Montana, the rapid melt during May and June led to the lake falling 1 to 2 feet below full pool by mid-July. Local businesses and summer recreation activities were affected, prompting concerns about water release into the Flathead River upstream and downstream.

Engulfed in Flames: 2023 Fire Season

Western Montana’s 2023 fire season began in late July and persisted until October. Although it was an average fire season for the region, there were several significant incidents. Dry conditions, dry thunderstorms, and fierce winds ignited numerous fires, including the Niarada, Middle Ridge, and Communication Butte Fires. Human negligence caused the River Road East Fire near Paradise, resulting in property damage and legal action against Montana Rail Link. In total, close to 100,000 acres were scorched, with the Niarada Fire consuming 20,373 acres.

Spectacular Aurora Borealis Displays

Western Montana residents were treated to multiple breathtaking displays of the aurora borealis in 2023. Notably, the nights of March 24, April 23, and September 18 showcased these enchanting lights. The phenomenon extended beyond Montana, with sightings reported as far south as Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The increased activity was due to the sun nearing its solar maximum, leading to stronger solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These interactions between charged solar particles and Earth’s atmosphere created stunning auroras. Look forward to more awe-inspiring events in the future as the sun reaches its peak activity in the next solar cycle.

FAQ

Q: What is a landspout tornado?

A landspout tornado is a type of tornado that forms during non-supercell thunderstorms. Unlike traditional tornadoes that are associated with supercells, landspout tornadoes do not require a rotating updraft. They are typically weaker and short-lived, often forming similarly to waterspouts over water. However, landspout tornadoes can still cause damage and should be taken seriously.

Q: What is the solar maximum?

The solar maximum refers to a period of increased solar activity during the 11-year solar cycle of the Sun. It is characterized by a higher number of sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). The increased activity leads to more intense geomagnetic storms and a higher likelihood of witnessing the aurora borealis (northern lights).

