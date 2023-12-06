2023 Set to Break Temperature Records: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action

In a groundbreaking announcement, European Union (EU) scientists have projected that 2023 is destined to be the hottest year on record. This revelation comes as a stark reminder of the urgent need for global climate action. The average global temperature for the first 11 months of the year has soared to a staggering 1.46 degrees Celsius (2.63 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1850-1900 average.

While government officials engage in intense negotiations at the COP28 summit in Dubai, the crucial question of phasing out the use of CO2-emitting coal, oil, and gas hangs in the balance. These fossil fuels remain the primary drivers of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for the warming of our planet. It is a pivotal moment, as the decisions made at this summit can shape the trajectory of our future.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reported that the temperature for the January-November period in 2023 exceeded the average for the same period in 2016, which was previously recognized as the warmest calendar year on record. Notably, November 2023 witnessed the warmest November globally, with an average surface air temperature of 14.22 degrees Celsius. These numbers signify a 0.85-degree Celsius increase compared to the average for November between 1991 and 2020.

Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of C3S, emphasized that 2023 has already experienced an unprecedented six record-breaking months and two record-breaking seasons. The remarkable temperatures observed in November, including two days surpassing 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, solidify 2023 as the hottest year to date.

Beyond the month of November, the boreal autumn period from September to November also registers as the warmest on record globally. Worryingly, this period recorded an average temperature of 15.30 degrees Celsius, signifying an alarming 0.88-degree Celsius deviation from the average. These statistics highlight the persistent trend of rising temperatures that demand immediate attention.

Carlo Buontempo, the director of C3S, underlines the crucial relationship between greenhouse gas concentrations and temperature rise. Unless we effectively reduce our emissions, the trajectory of temperature increase will remain unchanged, exacerbating the impacts of heatwaves and droughts. The pursuit of achieving net zero emissions as soon as possible becomes all the more imperative to mitigate climate risks.

Efforts to meet the goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, specifically the aim of limiting global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, are falling short. Scientists warn that surpassing this threshold could have severe consequences for weather patterns, health, and agricultural practices. Urgent action is needed to bridge this gap and safeguard our planet’s future.

The EU stands as a global leader in the fight against climate change, with ambitious climate change policies in place. The EU has enacted laws that commit to cutting net emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, a crucial step towards achieving net zero emissions by 2050. These targets represent the bare minimum required to address the looming climate crisis.

As the reality of record-breaking temperatures unravels before our eyes, it serves as a powerful wake-up call. The unparalleled warmth of 2023 reminds us that the time for half-hearted measures and incremental change has long passed. We must take bold action, collectively and swiftly. It is not just the responsibility of governments, but each and every individual to contribute towards a sustainable future.

FAQ:

Q: How hot is 2023 predicted to be?

A: According to EU scientists, 2023 is projected to be the hottest year on record, with global mean temperatures surpassing previous records.

Q: What causes the increase in global temperatures?

A: The main driver of global temperature increase is the emission of greenhouse gases, particularly from the use of coal, oil, and gas.

Q: Why is it important to limit temperature rise?

A: Limiting temperature rise is crucial to prevent severe impacts on weather patterns, human health, and agriculture. The 2015 Paris Agreement aims to keep the global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

