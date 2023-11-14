2023 Set to Break Temperature Records with Accelerating Climate Change

New projections from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service indicate that 2023 is on course to become the hottest year ever recorded. The global mean temperature for this year has already surpassed the average by 0.52 degrees Celsius. This alarming trend can be attributed to the combination of ongoing climate change and the emergence of the El Niño weather pattern, which leads to higher surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

The unprecedented temperatures witnessed in September were particularly extreme and broke all previous records. Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of Copernicus, highlighted the significance of these findings, stating that 2023 is now positioned to claim the disquieting title of the warmest year, projected to surpass preindustrial average temperatures by around 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The global temperature for the period from January to September is also staggering, standing at 1.4 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial average (from 1850 to 1900). This data emphasizes the relentless impact of climate change on global temperatures, while short-term weather patterns also contribute to temperature fluctuations.

Furthermore, September of this year established a new milestone as the warmest September ever recorded worldwide, with temperatures reaching 0.93 degrees Celsius above the average for the same month between 1991 and 2020. The global temperature during September was exceptionally abnormal, further highlighting the urgency to address climate change.

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP28, approaches, Samantha Burgess stressed the urgent need for ambitious climate action. It is increasingly evident that the international community must tackle climate change with uncompromising determination.

It is noteworthy that although last year was not a record-breaking year, global temperatures remained 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels. The previous records were held by 2016 and 2020, both of which experienced average temperatures 1.25 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, expressed his concerns regarding the ongoing El Niño event, which is predicted to intensify global warming in the coming months. This could result in further record-breaking temperatures, with severe consequences for our environment and society.

Additionally, Copernicus reported that the average sea surface temperature between 60°S and 60°N in September reached a historic high of 20.92 degrees Celsius, the second highest across all months. Meanwhile, Antarctic sea ice extent remains at a record low, while Arctic sea ice extent remains 18% below average.

The analysis conducted by Copernicus is founded on an extensive collection of data from multiple sources, including satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations. These measurements enable scientists to gain a comprehensive understanding of the global climate and its ongoing transformations.

As the world braves the realities of accelerating climate change, it has become increasingly crucial for individuals, communities, governments, and businesses to commit to sustainable practices and take decisive climate action. The consequences of inaction are dire, and urgent measures are imperative to safeguard our environment for future generations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the significance of 2023 becoming the hottest year on record?

If 2023 becomes the hottest year on record, it would demonstrate the escalating impact of climate change on global temperatures. This alarming trend highlights the urgent need for immediate action and underscores the severity of the climate crisis.

2. What role does the El Niño weather pattern play in the record-breaking temperatures?

The El Niño weather pattern is known to result in higher surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean. When combined with climate change, it intensifies global warming, contributing to the record-breaking temperatures observed in recent years.

3. How does the current global temperature compare to pre-industrial levels?

The global temperature for January to September of this year is estimated to be 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than the preindustrial average (from 1850 to 1900). This substantial deviation highlights the rapid pace of global warming and the urgent need for climate action.

4. What are the potential impacts of these record-breaking temperatures on the environment and society?

Record-breaking temperatures have cascading impacts on the environment and society. They can lead to more frequent and severe heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and extreme weather events. Additionally, they pose risks to ecosystems, agriculture, public health, and the global economy.

5. What is the significance of COP28 in addressing climate change?

COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, is a critical global platform where countries come together to negotiate and implement solutions for mitigating climate change. With the urgency to take ambitious climate action, COP28 provides an opportunity to drive collective efforts in combating climate change at a global scale.

(Source: [Copernicus Climate Change Service](https://climate.copernicus.eu))