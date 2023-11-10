2023 Poised to Break Temperature Records, Highlighting Urgency for Climate Action

Scientists are predicting that 2023 will likely become the hottest year on record, presenting a pressing need for decisive climate action. According to Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the global temperature for 2023 is currently 1.43C above the pre-industrial average. These alarming findings come just before the upcoming Cop28 climate summit, further emphasizing the urgency to address climate change.

In line with this announcement, Copernicus scientists recently confirmed that October 2023 was the hottest October ever recorded globally, with temperatures surpassing the average for that month in the late 1800s by a significant 1.7C. This extraordinary heat is largely attributed to the emission of heat-trapping gases resulting from human activities such as burning fossil fuels and the degradation of natural ecosystems. Since the Industrial Revolution, these factors have contributed to a 1.2C rise in global temperatures.

Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, underlined the severity of the situation, stating, “The fact that we’re seeing this record hot year means record human suffering.” Extreme heatwaves and prolonged droughts worsened by these soaring temperatures have resulted in numerous deaths, displacement, and significant economic losses. Otto emphasized the importance of the Paris Agreement, highlighting that failing to meet its goals amounts to violating human rights on a massive scale.

Despite the commitments made by world leaders at the Paris summit eight years ago, which aimed to limit global heating to 1.5C by the end of the century, current policies indicate a potential temperature rise of around 2.4C. Such a scenario calls for immediate and substantial action to curb greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Akshay Deoras, a meteorology research scientist at the University of Reading, shed light on the causes behind these scorching temperatures, explaining, “Global warming due to increased greenhouse gas emissions and El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean are hitting the planet really hard.” The record-breaking heat experienced in October can be attributed to a combination of factors, including greenhouse gas pollution, the return of the natural weather pattern El Niño, reduced sulphur pollution, and a volcanic eruption in Tonga.

Though El Niño conditions are ongoing, Copernicus reported that the temperature anomalies observed thus far are not as severe as those observed during previous strong events in 1997 and 2015. Nevertheless, experts anticipate that these meteorological records will continue to be surpassed, given the current trajectory of rising temperatures.

Furthermore, Copernicus data revealed that the average global mean temperature for the period between January and October 2023 is the highest on record. This surpasses the 10-month average for 2016, which currently holds the title for the hottest year, by 0.1C. Richard Allan, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, stressed that only swift and substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors can prevent future record-breaking warmth. It is crucial not only to avoid extreme temperatures but also to limit the intensification of severe climate events, such as heavy rainfall, prolonged heatwaves, and devastating droughts, that accompany a rapidly warming planet.

