Last Month Sealed 2023 as Hottest Year on Record

Last month was the latest in a string of scorching hot months, solidifying 2023 as on track to be the hottest year in recorded history, according to new data released by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. September surpassed the previous monthly record set in 2020 by a staggering 0.5 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest September ever recorded. This marks the fourth consecutive month of unprecedented heat.

With an average global air temperature of 16.38 degrees Celsius (61.45 Fahrenheit), September felt more like an unseasonably hot July. The temperatures were 0.93 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1991 to 2020 average and a scorching 1.75 degrees Celsius hotter than the September average prior to the industrial era. These numbers far exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold set in the Paris Climate Agreement.

The consequences of this extreme heat have been dire. September witnessed devastating flooding in Libya, Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey, along with an unprecedented wildfire season in Canada. South America experienced record-breaking heatwaves, while New York was drenched with record rainfall.

Ocean temperatures also soared in September, with average sea surface temperatures reaching 20.92 degrees Celsius – the highest ever recorded for September and the second-highest for any month. Antarctic sea ice hit record lows for this time of year as well.

Even in October, the heat shows no signs of abating. European countries, including Spain, Poland, Austria, and France, have already broken their all-time October temperature records. The climatologist Maximiliano Herrera calls what Europe experienced in the first three days of October “one of the most extreme climate events in European history.”

The likelihood of 2023 becoming the hottest year on record now stands at over 93%, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, declares that 2023 is “on track to be the warmest year and around 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial average temperatures.”

While the El Niño climate pattern has contributed to these high temperatures, the underlying factor driving this trend is human-caused climate change. Friederike Otto, a climate scientist, emphasizes that the continuous breaking of temperature records is a stark reminder that we must urgently address our reliance on fossil fuels. The upcoming United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai presents a crucial opportunity for policymakers to reassess and commit to phasing out fossil fuels. The record-breaking margins by which temperature records are being shattered should serve as a wake-up call for decisive action.