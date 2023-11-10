Record-Breaking Temperatures in 2023 Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

New data from the European Environment Agency indicates that 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record, surpassing previous temperature records. The summer of 2023 witnessed unprecedented heatwaves, and September was particularly warm, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The data is a stark warning, as it shows that 2023 is projected to exceed preindustrial average temperatures by an estimated 1.4 degrees Celsius or 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit. These rising temperatures have serious consequences for both people and ecosystems, as highlighted by climate scientist Friederike Otto from Imperial College of London. She describes the situation as a “death sentence” that destroys assets, infrastructure, and poses a threat to agricultural harvests.

The warmest September on record was recently confirmed by Copernicus, with an average temperature of 16.38 degrees Celsius or 61.48 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature surpassed the previous record set in September 2020 by 0.5 degrees Celsius or 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

The world’s commitment under the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to a threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius is now under threat. Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, warns that the current rapid global warming combined with the El Niño natural climate cycle poses a dangerous situation. El Niño arrived earlier than usual this year and is expected to cause even higher temperatures in the coming year.

While El Niño plays a role in extreme weather events, climate change itself is the primary driver behind these record-breaking temperatures, according to Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo. The continuous exploitation of new oil and gas reserves exacerbates the problem, leaving little hope for respite and recovery for both humans and nature.

The alarming trend of rising temperatures in 2023 underscores the urgent need for collective action on climate change. It is a reminder that the time for ambitious and decisive measures to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of global warming is now. We must prioritize sustainable and renewable energy sources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and implement effective climate policies to safeguard the well-being of our planet and future generations.