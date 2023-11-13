Truck Blockade at Ukraine-Poland Border Sparks Economic Struggles

More than 20,000 trucks are currently stuck at the border between Poland and Ukraine, causing significant disruptions in cross-border trade. This comes as Polish drivers continue to protest against an EU deal that grants Ukrainian trucks unrestricted access to the bloc.

The three largest border crossings, Korczowa-Krakowiec, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn, have been completely blocked since the strike began. The situation has resulted in losses not only for Ukraine and Poland but also for other countries that depend on the transportation of goods across this border.

One of the main issues fueling this conflict is the exemption given to Ukrainian truck drivers from obtaining permits to cross the Polish border. This exemption was granted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. On the other hand, Polish drivers argue that Russian and Belarusian entities have been exploiting this situation by setting up Polish operations.

Furthermore, tensions between the two neighboring countries have escalated due to a dispute over cheap Ukrainian grain. Instead of being shipped from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, the grain has been redirected through Poland, undercutting Polish farmers. As a result, a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain was imposed by the EU, further exacerbating the situation.

Poland plays a crucial role in supporting Ukraine’s war effort, as it has taken in several million displaced people since 2022 and allowed the rush of NATO military equipment through its territory. However, fatigue and anti-Ukrainian sentiment are starting to emerge in Poland, as seen in the recent election campaign.

The International Transport Association of Ukraine has stated that Poles are dissatisfied with the increased competition that has arisen from the liberalization of transportation between Ukraine and the EU. They are demanding the cancellation of visa-free transport, which Ukraine’s deputy minister at the Infrastructure Ministry believes is impossible to fulfill.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland has described the protests as a betrayal, considering the severe limitations on transportation routes, including airspace and ports, that Ukraine has faced since the invasion. The organizers of the protest have announced that they will allow one truck per hour to pass through the border. However, they have also stated that they will not obstruct the movement of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

As the blockade continues, it remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved and when the flow of trade will resume between Poland and Ukraine.

FAQ

Why are Polish drivers protesting?

Polish drivers are protesting an EU deal that grants unlimited access to Ukrainian trucks, which they believe has led to unfair competition and economic losses.

Why are Ukrainian trucks exempt from obtaining permits?

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Ukrainian truck drivers were exempted from the need to obtain permits to cross the Polish border.

Why did the influx of Ukrainian grain cause a dispute between Poland and Ukraine?

The redirection of Ukrainian grain through Poland undercut Polish farmers, leading to a temporary EU ban on Ukrainian grain and further straining the relationship between the two countries.

What are the demands of the protesters?

The protesters are demanding the cancellation of visa-free transport between Ukraine and the EU, a demand that Ukrainian authorities believe is impossible to fulfill unilaterally.

How long will the protests last?

The protesters have permission to hold a picket until January 3 and have stated that they plan to allow one truck per hour to pass through the border.