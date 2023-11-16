New Border Tensions: Rockets Discovered near Israel-Lebanon Border

Amidst escalating tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, the Lebanese army has uncovered a cache of 20 rocket launchers, four of which were loaded and ready to be fired. The discovery of these missile launchers has raised concerns that the ongoing conflict could expand to a new front.

The rocket launchers were found in the border towns of Qalila and Al-Sha’iyat, where the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has engaged Israeli forces in repeated fire exchanges in recent days. Specialized units from the Lebanese army quickly dismantled the loaded launchers.

As Israel prepares for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in the south to root out Hamas terrorists, it has also initiated the evacuation of residents in villages near its northern border with Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Hezbollah, urging them to stay out of the escalating war with Hamas or face severe consequences.

This discovery of rocket launchers comes in the wake of heightened tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border since the October 7 attack by Hamas that claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israelis. The recent clashes have been the most deadly in the region since the 2006 war.

Hezbollah has been firing anti-tank missiles at Israeli army positions, to which the Israeli troops have responded by shelling areas on the Lebanese side of the border. Israel views Hezbollah as its most immediate and serious threat, believing that the group has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at them.

In an effort to disrupt Israeli army monitoring of the Lebanese side of the border, Hezbollah has begun shooting at and destroying surveillance cameras on Israeli army posts. It seems that the group aims to prevent Israeli monitoring of their movements following the deadly exchange of fire that resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including four Hezbollah fighters.

The situation has escalated to the point where Israel has ordered the evacuation of 28 villages located within a 1.2-mile-deep zone near the Lebanese border. This move suggests that the conflict could potentially spread to a new, violent front. The evacuated civilians will be accommodated in state-funded guesthouses in central Israeli towns, according to the military.

The Israeli military has accused Iran of orchestrating the attacks by Hezbollah, stating that the group’s actions were ordered by Iran and provided with support from the country. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, has emphasized that Israel has bolstered its forces along the northern border and will respond aggressively to any activity against them.

While Hezbollah has previously claimed that the increased strikes were a warning rather than an indication of an imminent war, their legislator Hassan Fadlallah has asserted that the group is prepared for all possibilities. Fadlallah also hinted that Hezbollah’s next steps are intertwined with the ongoing events taking place in Gaza.

As tensions continue to mount, both Israel and Hezbollah find themselves on the brink of a potential conflict that could have wide-ranging consequences. The international community closely watches the situation, hoping for a peaceful resolution to avert further bloodshed.

