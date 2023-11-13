President Nelson’s Vision: 20 More Temples to Be Constructed Worldwide

President Russell M. Nelson, during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, made a groundbreaking announcement. He revealed plans for the construction of 20 new temples, expanding the global presence of the Church. These upcoming temples will be situated in diverse locations, symbolizing the widespread reach of the faith.

The upcoming temples will be constructed in the following regions: Savai’i, Samoa; Kahului, Hawaii; Fairbanks, Alaska; Vancouver, Washington; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Roanoke, Virginia; Cancún, Mexico; Piura, Peru; Huancayo, Peru; Viña del Mar, Chile; Goiânia, Brazil; João Pessoa, Brazil; Cape Coast, Ghana; Calabar, Nigeria; Luanda, Angola; Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Laoag, Philippines; Osaka, Japan; and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

President Nelson’s tireless efforts to strengthen the Church and provide spiritual opportunities for its members worldwide have resulted in a total of 153 temple announcements during his prophetic tenure. Despite participating in the conference remotely due to a back injury sustained from a fall, President Nelson’s dedication and passion were palpable.

The Church’s mission to foster spiritual growth and unity encompasses a wide array of locations. The significance of these new temples extends beyond physical structures; they are a tangible representation of the Church’s devotion to its followers. Each temple holds spiritual significance and serves as a sacred place for worship, reflection, and connection to God.

As the Church continues to expand its global presence, the growth in the number of temples is a testament to the unwavering commitment of its members. With these new additions, there will soon be a total of 315 announced, under construction, and operating temples worldwide. This network of temples serves as a beacon of hope, love, and spiritual strength for millions of individuals across the globe.

FAQ:

1. What is the purpose of these new temples?

These new temples serve as sacred places of worship, reflection, and connection to God for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

2. How many temples has President Nelson announced in total?

With the recent announcement of 20 new temples, President Nelson has now announced a total of 153 temples during his time as prophet.

3. What is the significance of these new temples?

The construction of these new temples signifies the Church’s continued commitment to its members and its mission to provide spiritual opportunities worldwide.

4. How many operating temples are there globally?

Currently, there are a total of 315 announced, under construction, and operating temples worldwide.

Sources:

– The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (URL: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/)