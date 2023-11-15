Tragic Explosion Leaves Dozens Injured as Conflict Escalates in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a devastating incident on Monday night, a powerful explosion at a makeshift gas station in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh has claimed the lives of at least 20 people and left nearly 300 others injured. The explosion occurred as ethnic Armenian refugees were lining up for fuel to flee the region following a recent military offensive by Azerbaijan.

The blast has caused severe burns and critical injuries, with many individuals in urgent need of immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, medical assistance was already scarce in the enclave, exacerbating the urgency of the situation. Regrettably, there are still many individuals reported missing as a result of the explosion.

The ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that has been at the center of a long-standing dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, has led to a dire humanitarian crisis. Over 13,500 people have already fled from Nagorno-Karabakh to seek refuge in Armenia, and it is feared that the entire population of the enclave, estimated at 120,000, may attempt to flee in the coming days.

The recent military offensive launched by Azerbaijan has resulted in Azerbaijan regaining control over Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing the local Armenian authorities to surrender. This has instilled fear among ethnic Armenians, who have endured a nine-month blockade and now face the prospect of living under Azerbaijani rule.

The international community, including the United States, France, and Germany, has expressed concern for the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh and has urged Azerbaijan to prioritize their safety and rights. Senior U.S. officials, including Samantha Power, the Administrator of USAID, and another State Department official, have visited Armenia to show support and provide assistance during this crisis.

Power has called for international monitors and aid groups to be granted access to Nagorno-Karabakh, emphasizing the urgent need to address the dire conditions faced by tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians who remain vulnerable in the region. The United States has committed to providing $11.5 million in humanitarian assistance to address the immediate needs of the affected population.

As the situation unfolds, Armenia and Azerbaijan were scheduled to hold talks mediated by the European Union in Brussels. These talks mark the first diplomatic engagement between the two sides since Azerbaijan regained control over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The tragic explosion at the fuel station has further complicated the plight of those fleeing the region. It serves as a stark reminder of the escalating conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life and human suffering.

FAQs:

What caused the explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh?

The explosion occurred at a makeshift gas station being used by ethnic Armenian refugees who were seeking fuel to flee the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

How many people were killed and injured in the blast?

At least 20 people were killed, and nearly 300 individuals were injured in the explosion.

What is the current state of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Azerbaijan launched a military offensive that resulted in the successful regaining of control over Nagorno-Karabakh. This has led to widespread displacement and a dire humanitarian crisis for the ethnic Armenian population in the region.

What assistance has the United States provided?

The United States has expressed support for Armenia and has committed $11.5 million in humanitarian assistance to address the immediate needs of the affected population. Samantha Power, Administrator of USAID, has visited Armenia to assess the situation and coordinate efforts to provide aid.

Sources:

– [ABC News](https://abcnews.go.com)

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)